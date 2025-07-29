Gretchen Rossi Reveals Why She Came Back to 'RHOC' After Turning Down the Offer '3 Times': 'Needed That Break'

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi — who finally returned to the show for Season 19 after leaving in 2013 — admitted she wasn't so eager to appear on the small screen again.

“For a long time it was an absolute no,” Rossi said on the July 27 episode of iHeartRadio’s “I Do, Part 2” podcast about coming back to the Bravo show.

After Season 8, Rossi was not asked back for Season 9. While it was never officially confirmed, there were rumblings that people felt her engagement to Slade Smiley was a forced storyline, and production was over it.