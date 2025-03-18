Shannon Beador Thinks It's 'Great' Tamra Judge's Archenemy Gretchen Rossi Is Back on 'RHOC': 'I Like Her'

“Yes, I like her,” Beador said regarding Rossi on the popular SiriusXM show. Lewis continued to probe, asking if Beador was aligned with her. “Are we breaking a rule right now?” the popular RHOC star responded as she played coy.

The former Flipping Out star tried asking about Rossi in a different way, mentioning a majority of the cast posted selfies of Rossi in what appeared to be an effort to get her in their corner.

“I think — I don’t think anyone is angling for her,” Beador said on that topic. “She’s very kind. And I think it’s great that she’s on the show.”