Shannon Beador Thinks It's 'Great' Tamra Judge's Archenemy Gretchen Rossi Is Back on 'RHOC': 'I Like Her'
Shannon Beador addressed Gretchen Rossi’s Real Housewives of Orange County return on Jeff Lewis’ “Jeff Lewis Live” on Radio Andy.
“Yes, I like her,” Beador said regarding Rossi on the popular SiriusXM show. Lewis continued to probe, asking if Beador was aligned with her. “Are we breaking a rule right now?” the popular RHOC star responded as she played coy.
The former Flipping Out star tried asking about Rossi in a different way, mentioning a majority of the cast posted selfies of Rossi in what appeared to be an effort to get her in their corner.
“I think — I don’t think anyone is angling for her,” Beador said on that topic. “She’s very kind. And I think it’s great that she’s on the show.”
While no more was said regarding Rossi, Beador confirmed she would like Vicki Gunvalson back but wasn’t sure if we’d see any appearances from her in the forthcoming Season 19, claiming she’s “in the dark.” Lewis also inquired about reports of there being drama during filming. “We started in February… yes… read the papers, the bloggers, whatever,” Beador told him.
As OK! reported, Rossi, who left the show following Season 8, will return to the franchise for the upcoming season in a “friend of” role.
A source dished Rossi is “telling people she was offered a full-time role on the show, but that’s not true,” noting Bravo gave her an ultimatum to “come back as a ‘friend’ or not at all.”
"She’s been claiming she was too busy for a full-time position, and that’s why she wanted a friend role, but, again, that’s the only opportunity she was given,” they added. “She wanted the chance to be back on the show, so she jumped at the offer.”
Although Rossi is back, her archenemy Tamra Judge quit the show during taping for Season 19. “It was a long run,” Judge wrote on her Instagram Story on March 9. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”
When a fan asked her if this meant she had quit, she confirmed she did.
“Tamra is likely burnt out from filming a reality show while her best friend [Teddi Mellencamp] has brain cancer,” an insider revealed to OK! in the wake of Judge quitting. “Doing a reality show is mind-numbing without a tragic situation in your life, so it’s likely she’s just been pushed to her limits.”
The source detailed the vapid world of reality television is not something Judge likely wants to deal with right now. “Fighting about things that don’t matter while your friend is fighting for her life… it just doesn’t make sense to put yourself through unnecessary stress,” they elaborated.
Another source spilled to OK! Judge had a “major fight” with Rossi prior to her exit, but it's unclear if more details will be revealed, as “Bravo has them scared to say too much for fear of getting reprimanded.”