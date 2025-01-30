'My Bestie's Back!': Tamra Judge Has Scathing Response to 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Returning to the Franchise

Judge talked about Rossi on a July 28, 2024, episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. When asked by co-host Teddi Mellencamp if she would rather be stuck on an island with Rossi or Vicki Gunvalson, Judge gave a response few were expecting.

“I’m gonna shock you all, and I’m gonna say Gretchen,” the blonde beauty shared. “I just feel like I have not seen her in 11 years or something like that, and she had a lot to say about me when she left and I’d like to confront her.”

Mellencamp probed more, asking Judge if she thinks a confrontation could possibly lead to them moving forward and being able to “whoop it up together.” Judge acknowledged that’s “probably” what would happen, noting she is the type of person who forgives easily.