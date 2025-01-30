'My Bestie's Back!': Tamra Judge Has Scathing Response to 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Returning to the Franchise
Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi’s return to the show was confirmed on January 29 and, without missing a beat, Tamra Judge reacted to the news.
As fans recall, when Rossi left the franchise as a full-time Housewife at the end of Season 8, she and Judge were not friends.
Taking to Instagram to share a selfie of herself, Judge wrote, “I guess it’s time to dust off those friendship bracelets… my bestie’s back.” She added a winking face emoji, an orange to represent RHOC and hashtags to remind people she’s now officially Bravo’s “longest-running Housewife,” as she’s been on the show for 15 years.
Judge’s post was flooded with comments, including one from RHOC original cast member Jo De La Rosa.
“Wait a minute… I’m not back?! “ the former fiancé of Rossi’s current beau Slade Smiley wrote. “Who’s the bestie?!”
Others complimented Judge’s tongue in cheek caption, which referenced a bracelet Judge gave Rossi in the first episode of Season 7 to represent them moving forward and trying to be friends. Unsurprisingly, many fans shared their excitement for the new season.
Judge talked about Rossi on a July 28, 2024, episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. When asked by co-host Teddi Mellencamp if she would rather be stuck on an island with Rossi or Vicki Gunvalson, Judge gave a response few were expecting.
“I’m gonna shock you all, and I’m gonna say Gretchen,” the blonde beauty shared. “I just feel like I have not seen her in 11 years or something like that, and she had a lot to say about me when she left and I’d like to confront her.”
Mellencamp probed more, asking Judge if she thinks a confrontation could possibly lead to them moving forward and being able to “whoop it up together.” Judge acknowledged that’s “probably” what would happen, noting she is the type of person who forgives easily.
Regardless of her willingness to potentially move forward, during a 2023 Bravo Q&A, Judge confirmed she had not spoken to Rossi in “10 years” since she departed the franchise.
The former Gretchen Christine handbag designer was spotted out and about with Heather Dubrow — something Judge also addressed in 2022. “Don’t care,” Judge insisted on her podcast at the time. “No opinion. Do not care.”
The Vena CBD creator went on to note at the time she had no relationship or friendship with Rossi, going on to call Dubrow a “grown a-- woman.” “If that’s who she wants to hang out with, then so be it,” Judge added.
As OK! confirmed, the entire Season 18 cast of RHOC is expected to return aside from Alexis Bellino.