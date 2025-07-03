'Grey's Anatomy' Star Chris Carmack Is Hopeful His Character Is Alive After Season 21 Cliffhanger: 'Fingers Crossed!'

Chris Carmack, who plays Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln on Grey's Anatomy, is hopeful his character makes it out alive after the Season 21 finale aired on May 15.

The explosive episode left viewers with more questions than answers, particularly about Link and if he made it out of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital alive after it went up in flames.

"Well, I can tell you how I feel about the ending because I thought it was really exciting. I thought it was a fun episode, and I've been on the show for seven seasons now, and I've never been able to be part of those nail biting cliffhangers where you don't know what's going to happen. We've had them happen — just not to my character. Mine is always like, 'Is he going to propose?' or, 'Is she going to say yes?' Mine has always been kind of romantic, but finally, it's like, 'Does he live or die?' I haven't talked to the writers yet, so fingers crossed, but I like to think I'm very popular over there and people like me!" the actor, 44, who has teamed up with McAfee for the Keep It Real moment and McAfee Scam Detector launch, exclusively tells OK!.