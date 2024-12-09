Chris Carmack Admits He Questioned If He Was a 'One Hit-Wonder' Before Finding Success in Hollywood: 'I Feel Very Grateful'

Chris Carmack rose to fame after playing Luke Ward in Season 1 and 2 of The O.C., and since then, he's become a fan-favorite, appearing in Nashville and Grey's Anatomy. Though he's found success in Hollywood, he wasn't sure if it was too good to be true when starting out.

"While filming The O.C. I was 23 years old, and I was like, 'Am I a one-hit wonder?' I then got the part in Nashville and I got to be a part of that fantastic show and then Grey's Anatomy came right on the heels of that. In my early 40s, I feel like I can pat myself on the back and say, 'No, son, you have a career,'" the actor, 43, who is married to Erin Slaver, exclusively tells OK! while talking about their partnership with Autotrader to promote their Private Seller Exchange, the brand’s used-car marketplace that streamlines the private buying and selling process.