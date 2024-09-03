22 Celebrities Who Were Abercrombie & Fitch Models: From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence and More

Channing Tatum became the face of the brand in 2001 before he scored success in Hollywood.

“I was actually one of the guys in the catalog,” he told Interview in April 2009. “I had to put on a chicken suit at one point. I was like a mascot. We were in a locker room, and there were a bunch of dudes with abs all the way down to their … whatever the h--- — their perineums? And then I was in the chicken suit standing next to them.”