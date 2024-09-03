22 Celebrities Who Were Abercrombie & Fitch Models: From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence and More
Ashton Kutcher
Before rising to fame on That '70s Show, Ashton Kutcher modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch in 1998 after winning the "Fresh Faces of Iowa" competition.
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum became the face of the brand in 2001 before he scored success in Hollywood.
“I was actually one of the guys in the catalog,” he told Interview in April 2009. “I had to put on a chicken suit at one point. I was like a mascot. We were in a locker room, and there were a bunch of dudes with abs all the way down to their … whatever the h--- — their perineums? And then I was in the chicken suit standing next to them.”
Chris Carmack
The O.C. alum Chris Carmack posed for Abercrombie & Fitch in 2004.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts blessed Abercrombie & Fitch's cameras with her beauty in 2005.
Heidi Klum
In 2002, Heidi Klum marked a showstopping appearance for an Abercrombie & Fitch photoshoot in a Ferrari.
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan has been open about his 2001 experience with the brand in his interviews.
“I don’t really know what we were selling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star quipped during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “We got to set and after two shots, the clothes came off. [The photographer] didn’t want any clothes on us. … Needless to say, we got to know each other very well.”
January Jones
In 2005, January Jones worked with Abercrombie & Fitch before working onto Mad Men.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence flaunted her fit physique when she modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch in 2006.
“All the other models are, like, playing football in a pretty way, but not me,” Lawrence shared during an interview on The Graham Norton Show in 2015. “[In] all of the photos, I’ve got a red face, [I’m] covered in sweat, my nostrils are flaring. … At one point, a girl yelled, ‘Just get her away from me.’”
Jesse McCartney
Jesse McCartney looked hot in an all-white outfit and a loosened tie when he collaborated with the brand in 2005.
Karlie Kloss
Abercrombie & Fitch became one of the stepping stones for Karlie Kloss before becoming a supermodel.
Kellan Lutz
Twilight star Kellan Lutz showed off his assets as the model of Abercrombie & Fitch in 2004.
- Patrick Mahomes Admits Taylor Swift Is 'Really Interested in Football' and 'Asks a Lot of Great Questions'
- 14 Celebrities Whose Family Members Are on the Payroll: Angelina Jolie, Vin Diesel and More
- Taylor Swift Terrorist Plot Was Intended to Kill 'Tens of Thousands' of Concertgoers, CIA Official Reveals
Lindsay Lohan
Prior to her Mean Girls' popularity, Lindsay Lohan was also captured by the brand.
Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg modeled for the brand while working on sets of Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Nikki Reed
Twilight star Nikki Reed notably posed for Abercrombie & Fitch with a damaged motorcycle in 2004.
Olivia Wilde
Before expanding her career in the industry, Olivia Wilde found herself gracing the brand's image with her youthful beauty.
Penn Badgley
In 2005, long-haired Penn Badgley melted everyone with his gaze in an Abercrombie & Fitch material.
Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood joined the list of Abercrombie & Fitch models in the 2000s.
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was also an Abercrombie & Fitch model prior to her stints in American Sniper, Layer Cake and Alfie and more.
Taylor Kitsch
Before appearing in Friday Night Lights, Taylor Kitsch became a model for the brand.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's early beginnings include modeling for Abercrombie & Fitch. She once posed for the cameras while holding a guitar.
Tom Welling
Aside from Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Welling added Abercrombie & Fitch to his brands when he modeled for the company in the early 2000s.
Trevor Donovan
Trevor Donovan appeared in an issue of Abercrombie & Fitch in 2003.