or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Taylor Swift
OK LogoPHOTOS

22 Celebrities Who Were Abercrombie & Fitch Models: From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence and More

celebrities who were abercrombie fitch models
Source: MEGA
By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ashton Kutcher

ashton kutcher
Source: MEGA

Before rising to fame on That '70s Show, Ashton Kutcher modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch in 1998 after winning the "Fresh Faces of Iowa" competition.

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum

channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum became the face of the brand in 2001 before he scored success in Hollywood.

“I was actually one of the guys in the catalog,” he told Interview in April 2009. “I had to put on a chicken suit at one point. I was like a mascot. We were in a locker room, and there were a bunch of dudes with abs all the way down to their … whatever the h--- — their perineums? And then I was in the chicken suit standing next to them.”

Chris Carmack

chris carmack
Source: MEGA

The O.C. alum Chris Carmack posed for Abercrombie & Fitch in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Roberts

emma roberts
Source: MEGA

Emma Roberts blessed Abercrombie & Fitch's cameras with her beauty in 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: MEGA

In 2002, Heidi Klum marked a showstopping appearance for an Abercrombie & Fitch photoshoot in a Ferrari.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Dornan

jamie dornan
Source: MEGA

Jamie Dornan has been open about his 2001 experience with the brand in his interviews.

“I don’t really know what we were selling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star quipped during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “We got to set and after two shots, the clothes came off. [The photographer] didn’t want any clothes on us. … Needless to say, we got to know each other very well.”

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones

january jones
Source: MEGA

In 2005, January Jones worked with Abercrombie & Fitch before working onto Mad Men.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence

jennifer lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence flaunted her fit physique when she modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch in 2006.

“All the other models are, like, playing football in a pretty way, but not me,” Lawrence shared during an interview on The Graham Norton Show in 2015. “[In] all of the photos, I’ve got a red face, [I’m] covered in sweat, my nostrils are flaring. … At one point, a girl yelled, ‘Just get her away from me.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse McCartney

jesse mccartney
Source: MEGA

Jesse McCartney looked hot in an all-white outfit and a loosened tie when he collaborated with the brand in 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss

karlie kloss
Source: MEGA

Abercrombie & Fitch became one of the stepping stones for Karlie Kloss before becoming a supermodel.

Article continues below advertisement

Kellan Lutz

kellan lutz
Source: MEGA

Twilight star Kellan Lutz showed off his assets as the model of Abercrombie & Fitch in 2004.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Lohan

lindsay lohan
Source: MEGA

Prior to her Mean Girls' popularity, Lindsay Lohan was also captured by the brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Trachtenberg

michelle trachtenberg
Source: MEGA

Michelle Trachtenberg modeled for the brand while working on sets of Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Reed

nikki reed
Source: MEGA

Twilight star Nikki Reed notably posed for Abercrombie & Fitch with a damaged motorcycle in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Wilde

olivia wilde
Source: MEGA

Before expanding her career in the industry, Olivia Wilde found herself gracing the brand's image with her youthful beauty.

Article continues below advertisement

Penn Badgley

penn badgley
Source: MEGA

In 2005, long-haired Penn Badgley melted everyone with his gaze in an Abercrombie & Fitch material.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Eastwood

scott eastwood
Source: MEGA

Scott Eastwood joined the list of Abercrombie & Fitch models in the 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

Sienna Miller

sienna miller
Source: MEGA

Sienna Miller was also an Abercrombie & Fitch model prior to her stints in American Sniper, Layer Cake and Alfie and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Kitsch

taylor kitsch
Source: MEGA

Before appearing in Friday Night Lights, Taylor Kitsch became a model for the brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's early beginnings include modeling for Abercrombie & Fitch. She once posed for the cameras while holding a guitar.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Welling

tom welling
Source: MEGA

Aside from Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Welling added Abercrombie & Fitch to his brands when he modeled for the company in the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

Trevor Donovan

trevor donovan
Source: MEGA

Trevor Donovan appeared in an issue of Abercrombie & Fitch in 2003.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.