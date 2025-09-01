ENTERTAINMENT When Does Season 22 of 'Grey's Anatomy' Drop? Everything to Know Source: ABC 'Grey's Anatomy' was renewed for its 22nd season, premiering October 9, with most of the main cast returning. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Grey's Anatomy isn't going anywhere — and fans couldn't be happier! The beloved ABC medical drama has officially secured a 22nd season, confirmed in April, just ahead of the gripping Season 21 finale. "I still think it's a really fun show to watch," executive producer Betsy Beers said during an interview with Collider in February. "The great thing is, it's a situation where you can bring people in and people leave, and people come back, and new people come in, and there's always an engine for new personalities, new conflicts." She continued, "The great thing and the sad thing about medicine is it's always changing, and there are always new cases." As fans eagerly await new episodes, here's everything you need to know about Grey's Anatomy Season 22!

Source: ABC Season 22 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere on October 9 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Will There Be a 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22?

Absolutely! Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for its 22nd season, solidifying its status as the longest-running primetime medical drama and scripted series on ABC. A post on the show's Instagram account celebrated Season 21 and teased new episodes: "That's a wrap on Season 21. 💥 We will see you Thursdays this Fall for Season 22!!!!"

Source: ABC Season 21 ended with a hospital explosion, leaving characters’ fates uncertain.

How Did Season 21 End?

The Season 21 finale delivered heart-stopping drama. In a high-stakes narrative, Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) faced off against an urgent case involving a 9-year-old girl, Dylan Gatlin, battling locked-in syndrome. When Jenna Gatlin (Piper Perabo), desperate to save her daughter, threatened to blow up the hospital if her demands weren't met, the surgical team worked feverishly to save Dylan before chaos ensued. Their success was all too short-lived, though, as a shocking explosion rocked the surgical floor, evoking memories of past seasons and leaving viewers questioning who would survive. Executive producer Meg Marinis shared insights with Variety, explaining, "We were like, 'What does it look like when a destroyed mom does it?' So we did a twist on this story and wanted to do a nostalgic Grey's finale where you don't know who lives and who dies."

Source: ABC Most main cast members are returning, including Caterina Scorsone and Camilla Luddington

Who Will Star in Season 22?

Deadline reported that most of the main cast will return, including Scorsone, Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber), Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt), Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman), and Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson). However, Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt) and Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda) will bid farewell. Chris Carmack, who plays Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln, left viewers on the edge after his character's fate was uncertain post-explosion. "We left Season 21 on a precarious note, especially for my character," he noted to Woman's World in June.

Source: ABC Ellen Pompeo reprised her role as Meredith Grey while remaining an executive producer on the show.

Is Ellen Pompeo Returning?

Yes! Ellen Pompeo will continue her dual role as an executive producer and narrator for Grey's Anatomy in Season 22, while making a return to her iconic character, Meredith Grey. It's unclear how prominently she will feature since Meredith agreed to summer shifts in the O.R. for her Alzheimer's research lab space. In an April interview, Pompeo emphasized her commitment, stating leaving entirely "would make no sense, emotionally or financially." She highlighted the show's immense reach, explaining, "[Grey's Anatomy] was streamed more than a billion times in 2024."

