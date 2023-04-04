'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone Saves Her Children From House Fire: 'I Had About 2 Minutes to Get My 3 Kids Out'

Caterina Scorsone horrifically detailed the fire in her house that ultimately burnt down the place her family called home, killing all four of her pets, months after the tragedy.

In an Instagram post on Monday, April 3, the Grey's Anatomy actress shared, "While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway, a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house."