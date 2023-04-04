'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone Saves Her Children From House Fire: 'I Had About 2 Minutes to Get My 3 Kids Out'
Caterina Scorsone horrifically detailed the fire in her house that ultimately burnt down the place her family called home, killing all four of her pets, months after the tragedy.
In an Instagram post on Monday, April 3, the Grey's Anatomy actress shared, "While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway, a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house."
Scorsone shares daughters Eliza, 10, Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, 6, and Lucky, 3, with ex-husband Rob Giles.
After noting, "I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that, I am eternally grateful," she revealed, "Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."
Alongside a carousel featuring the aftermath of the fire and memories with her pets, Scorsone shared the valuable life lesson she learned from this painful event.
"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love," the 41-year-old wrote. "The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it, and we are so grateful."
She clarified that "This is not a post about a fire," but rather the community of her family and friends who came to help her through this traumatizing experience. "This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did."
"Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door. Thank you to the parents at my kids' school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland, who sent clothing and supplies, and my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids," the mother-of-three gushed. "Thank you to my team, who made everything easier."
Scorsone concluded, "Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other. -Love, Caterina ❤️."
Scorsone's comments section was filled with her friends and costars expressing their condolences, with Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus "Link" Lincoln on Grey's Anatomy, penning: "I hope I never have to deal with anything like this… but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances…❤️❤️❤️ love to you and the family."
Jake Borelli, known for portraying Dr. Levi Schmitt on Grey's, went on to praise her strength adding, "You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours ✨💛✨."