Guy Fieri Rushed to Hospital and Confined to Wheelchair After Slipping Down Steps During On-Set Incident

Guy Fieri was rushed to the hospital recently following an on-set incident while filming Flavortown Food Fight. The Food Network icon, 57, told Fox News on November 24 how he “slipped down a set of steps” during shooting and ended up being confined to a wheelchair.

Guy Fieri Badly Hurt His Quad Muscles

Source: MEGA Guy Fieri's quad muscle 'exploded.'

During the fall, the TV personality had “one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold." The plummet tore his quad muscle “in half." The doctor mentioned to Fieri that he had never seen an identical wound in the “biggest, thickest” part of the leg throughout his medical career. “You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded,” Fieri said.

Source: MEGA Guy Fieri suffered a fall during filming.

In an effort to make sure his muscles did not contract and "recede," he was sent straight to surgery. However, he was able to work around the injury for the show, saying: “We figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it’s been a run.” "But it's been a run, and now I'm up here at the ranch, where it's always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful," he said.

Guy Must Undergo Rehab To Heal

Source: MEGA The Food Network star must stay in a cast and use a wheelchair for the time being.

His crutches and his wheelchair have aided him with moving around and helping him heal. “I have to stay off it,” the chef added. “I can’t walk on it for eight weeks.” After the accident, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host must do rehabilitation and stay in a cast. "I want to get after it as fast as possible," he noted of wanting to be back in action ASAP. "[The doctor was] like, 'You know as much as you want to, get back to being Guy, you're going to really have to go through [it].'" "I haven't busted anything," he said. "I mean I broke it all as a kid. I broke my leg, broke my knee, broke my wrist, broke my sternum, my ribs, my tailbone. I mean, you know, name it, I broke it. But I got done doing that s---. You know, I got done with that type of behavior long ago."

Guy's Sons Will be Cooking This Thanksgiving

Source: MEGA Guy Fieri's sons will be taking up cooking duties this Thanksgiving.