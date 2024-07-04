Guy Fieri's Sons: Everything to Know About Hunter and Ryder in 10 Clicks
Hunter Fieri Is a UNLV Graduate
Hunter Fieri, Guy Fieri's first son with his wife, Lori, graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a degree in hospitality. His father also attended the same university before becoming a restaurateur.
"I want to follow in the same path because I feel like I can kill it with that. I want it all," Hunter shared. "I want to open my own restaurants — to have things that I created and things my dad created and run this empire."
In February, Guy told Entertainment Tonight that his older son was studying for his master's degree at the University of Miami.
Hunter Fieri Has Appeared on Guy Fieri's Shows
Hunter has appeared on his father's shows, including Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. The 56-year-old father previously expressed his desire for Hunter to take over the latter.
"He's a great teacher," Hunter told People in an interview. "When the time comes, I will be ready to roll."
Hunter Fieri Is Following in Guy Fieri's Footsteps
Hunter prepared himself to follow in his father's footsteps by interning under the restaurant group Caesar's when he was in college. He was also offered to train under Gordon Ramsay in London, but his credits for the study abroad program fell short.
Still, Guy showed how proud he was of his son in his 2018 interview with Delish.
"I don't call any buddies for favors. Hunter doesn't play it. That's one of the things I'm most proud of," he said.
While the former The Next Food Network Star contestant can count on his son, he shared he wanted Hunter to find his own path.
Guy continued, "When that gets done, we'll all know when it's time for him to come back to the family program. It's gonna happen, I don't have any question. Matter of fact, I look forward to it. I'm almost wanting to cheat the system and bring him back early, but I know what's going to be best for him."
Hunter Fieri Released His First Documentary in 2021
Hunter's passion for the food industry helped him to create his first solo project: a mini-documentary with ZENB pasta titled What Plants Can Do.
"I didn't know what to look for. I didn't know what to do in the sense of how do I watch over myself while also playing the role of the star of the documentary? But I just took what I learned from my dad and from his manager and from all the friends and mentors that've helped me along the way. And I just remembered what I was taught and I put everything I had forward," he explained to People.
Hunter Fieri Is Engaged to Tara Bernstein
Hunter popped the question to Tara Bernstein at the Fieri's famed Ranch in Northern California.
"We both knew that we were going to marry each other. We just knew and we were just waiting for the timing of when I could do it," he revealed. "The only time I could [propose] was Thanksgiving."
He successfully proposed to his muse with their families gathered near the backyard.
Ryder Fieri Loves Sports
Guy and Lori's second and younger son, Ryder Fieri, has been showing his love for sports that it has become part of his and his father's bonding activities. The father-son duo are fans of the Golden State Warriors.
They have also shared photos of themselves watching basketball games together.
Ryder Fieri Drives Well!
When Ryder turned 17 in January 2023, Guy gifted him a new car.
"He lost it. I've never seen him happier about a gift he was getting," Guy shared while recalling the time he gave his son the vehicle. "I mean, what is the gift? The gift is, 'Hey, you have to pay half the money we'll pay the other half.' But he was really excited."
It was also reportedly Ryder's reward when he drove his grandparents' minivan for a year without tickets and accidents.
Ryder Fieri Also Has a Future in the Food and TV Industry
Although Ryder seems to be into sports more, he is not closing the door on following in Guy's footsteps.
In February 2023, he co-hosted Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives and received praise from his father.
Both Ryder and Hunter Fieri Help Their Father in Charitable Causes
When they are not in the kitchen and at basketball games, Guy, Hunter and Ryder spend time volunteering. In 2018, Guy and Hunter helped feed displaced residents and volunteers amid the Carr wildfire in California.
They also packed and served meals at a Special Olympics event at Windsor High School through the Guy Fieri Foundation.
Guy Fieri Has 1 Rule Before Giving Them His Fortune
Guy wants his kids to avoid the nepo baby syndrome, which is why he requires them to complete college before having his fortune.
"I told them the same thing my dad told me: 'When I die, you can expect I’m gonna die broke and you’re going to be paying for the funeral,'" Guy told Fox News. "And I told my boys 'None of this that I’ve been building are you gonna get unless you come and take it from me.’"