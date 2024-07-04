Guy Fieri's Sons: Everything to Know About Hunter and Ryder in 10 Clicks

Hunter prepared himself to follow in his father's footsteps by interning under the restaurant group Caesar's when he was in college. He was also offered to train under Gordon Ramsay in London, but his credits for the study abroad program fell short.

Still, Guy showed how proud he was of his son in his 2018 interview with Delish.

"I don't call any buddies for favors. Hunter doesn't play it. That's one of the things I'm most proud of," he said.

While the former The Next Food Network Star contestant can count on his son, he shared he wanted Hunter to find his own path.

Guy continued, "When that gets done, we'll all know when it's time for him to come back to the family program. It's gonna happen, I don't have any question. Matter of fact, I look forward to it. I'm almost wanting to cheat the system and bring him back early, but I know what's going to be best for him."