What Celebrities Serve Up on The Holidays: From Taylor Swift's Baked Goods to Guy Fieri's Festive Feasts
Kristin Chenoweth
Glee alum Kristin Chenoweth said she loves "pumpkin rolls." The dessert is a moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a cream cheese filling that's rolled up and dusted with powdered sugar. Yum!
Jennie Garth
Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth is partial to some tasty treats.
In addition to nibbling on cookies and fudge throughout the holiday season, she loves to make a sugary snack called moose crunch. The dessert is a concoction that includes "popcorn, white chocolate, Fritos and everything bad for you."
Giada De Laurentiis
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis said she keeps holiday preparation on the simple side.
"This is no time to be tending a turkey for hours and turning out a smorgasbord of side dishes — we've all got new devices to play with, holiday movies to watch and naps to take," she shared.
De Laurentiis serves a big baked pasta like lasagna that can be prepared beforehand.
Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard's fave food is a family tradition.
"My mother makes these meatballs for me every Christmas, and around December 1, I start thinking about them hourly. In fact, we leave to go see her on the 18th, and that just can't come soon enough," he said.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
This A-lister said her gingerbread cookies are the best you've ever tasted!
Sarah Michelle Gellar makes them into a sandwich with frosting in between.
Padma Lakshmi
TV chef Padma Lakshmi said that in her house, "We have a tradition of cooking the turkey the night before on Christmas Eve really, really late while we write our notes to Santa and bake our last Christmas cookies. We put our finishing touches on our gingerbread houses. I put in a big fat turkey."
In the morning, she said, "I love having eggnog in my onesie."
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, bakes "tons of cookies," while her son Tennessee helps. She also serves up her Grandma Dorothea's buttermilk biscuits.
Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas
There's no shortage of food in the Jonas household. Every year, the musical family serves tamales in the morning, followed by ham and lasagna at dinner, with cookies and pies for dessert. Oh, and if anyone's feeling peckish in between, the brothers make big cheese and olive trays.
Guy Fieri
The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star, who lives in Northern California close to the Pacific coast, said, "We gotta have our Dungeness crab, which is in season."
Guy Fieri also serves up "some sort of pasta dish as well," along with spicy gingerbread cookies that get an extra kick from cayenne and cinnamon candies.
Bridget Moynahan
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan said she always cooks up a big pot of traditional Swedish meatballs, and they're always such a crowd-pleaser she makes plenty so guests can take some home!
Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez's family goes for a big ham, mashed potatoes, Spanish rice and his grandmother's chili pork tamales. In fact, the clan makes about 200 tamales and gives them out.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton said she loves to make her famous cinnamon bread. It's an ooey-gooey dish!
"You've got to have cinnamon bread with tons and tons of butter at Christmas," said Parton.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift loves to bake! She makes eggnog cookies, apple pie, chocolate chip cookies and dark chocolate peppermint cookies.