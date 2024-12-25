or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > holiday
OK LogoPHOTOS

What Celebrities Serve Up on The Holidays: From Taylor Swift's Baked Goods to Guy Fieri's Festive Feasts

what celebrities serve up on the holidays
Source: MEGA

This is the time to forget your diet and enjoy your favorite dishes! These stars get into the spirit with the foods they love.

By:

Dec. 25 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kristin Chenoweth

kristin chenoweth
Source: MEGA

Glee alum Kristin Chenoweth said she loves "pumpkin rolls." The dessert is a moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a cream cheese filling that's rolled up and dusted with powdered sugar. Yum!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennie Garth

jennie garth
Source: MEGA

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth is partial to some tasty treats.

In addition to nibbling on cookies and fudge throughout the holiday season, she loves to make a sugary snack called moose crunch. The dessert is a concoction that includes "popcorn, white chocolate, Fritos and everything bad for you."

Article continues below advertisement

Giada De Laurentiis

giada de laurentiis
Source: MEGA

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis said she keeps holiday preparation on the simple side.

"This is no time to be tending a turkey for hours and turning out a smorgasbord of side dishes — we've all got new devices to play with, holiday movies to watch and naps to take," she shared.

De Laurentiis serves a big baked pasta like lasagna that can be prepared beforehand.

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard

dax shepard
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard's fave food is a family tradition.

"My mother makes these meatballs for me every Christmas, and around December 1, I start thinking about them hourly. In fact, we leave to go see her on the 18th, and that just can't come soon enough," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Michelle Gellar

sarah michelle gellar
Source: MEGA

This A-lister said her gingerbread cookies are the best you've ever tasted!

Sarah Michelle Gellar makes them into a sandwich with frosting in between.

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi

padma lakshmi
Source: MEGA

TV chef Padma Lakshmi said that in her house, "We have a tradition of cooking the turkey the night before on Christmas Eve really, really late while we write our notes to Santa and bake our last Christmas cookies. We put our finishing touches on our gingerbread houses. I put in a big fat turkey."

In the morning, she said, "I love having eggnog in my onesie."

Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspoon

reese witherspoon
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
holiday

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, bakes "tons of cookies," while her son Tennessee helps. She also serves up her Grandma Dorothea's buttermilk biscuits.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas

joe nick and kevin jonas
Source: MEGA

There's no shortage of food in the Jonas household. Every year, the musical family serves tamales in the morning, followed by ham and lasagna at dinner, with cookies and pies for dessert. Oh, and if anyone's feeling peckish in between, the brothers make big cheese and olive trays.

Article continues below advertisement

Guy Fieri

guy fieri
Source: MEGA

The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star, who lives in Northern California close to the Pacific coast, said, "We gotta have our Dungeness crab, which is in season."

Guy Fieri also serves up "some sort of pasta dish as well," along with spicy gingerbread cookies that get an extra kick from cayenne and cinnamon candies.

Article continues below advertisement

Bridget Moynahan

bridget moynahan
Source: MEGA

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan said she always cooks up a big pot of traditional Swedish meatballs, and they're always such a crowd-pleaser she makes plenty so guests can take some home!

Article continues below advertisement

Mario Lopez

mario lopez
Source: MEGA

Mario Lopez's family goes for a big ham, mashed potatoes, Spanish rice and his grandmother's chili pork tamales. In fact, the clan makes about 200 tamales and gives them out.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton

dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton said she loves to make her famous cinnamon bread. It's an ooey-gooey dish!

"You've got to have cinnamon bread with tons and tons of butter at Christmas," said Parton.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift loves to bake! She makes eggnog cookies, apple pie, chocolate chip cookies and dark chocolate peppermint cookies.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.