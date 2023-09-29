OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Gwen Stefani
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Sweetest Moments: Photos

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 29 2023, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Gwen Stefani Celebrated With Shelton on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met for the first time when the former replaced Christina Aguilera on 'The Voice.'

Blake Shelton received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he welcomed people close to his heart during the ceremony, including his wife, Gwen Stefani.

The "What You Waiting For?" singer delivered a heartfelt message to her husband in honor of the milestone.

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream," Stefani said. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you."

Article continues below advertisement

Attending Events Together

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

They captured their first meeting in a cute Instagram selfie.

On April 2, Shelton and Stefani attended the 2023 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Both performed at the event, with Stefani sharing the stage with Shelton's tour opener Carly Pearce.

The Grammy's Cutest Couple

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale.

During the 2020 Grammy Awards, Shelton and Stefani graced the red carpet before performing their hit track "Nobody But You."

Prior to the appearance, the "God Gave Me You" singer gushed about his performance with his then-soon-to-be wife as he expressed his excitement to share the stage with her.

"I can already tell you that's going to be one of the greatest rushes I'm ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys doing our song together," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Date Night

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

They began dating after filing for divorce from their respective partners in 2015.

The couple, who wed on July 3, 2021, appeared together at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala for another date night.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer donned a Nicole + Felicia gown featuring a white sleeveless tank top and tulle skirt. Her husband opted for a gray blazer and black vest while sporting jeans.

Article continues below advertisement

The Red Carpet Is Not Blake Shelton's Thing

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made their relationship red carpet official at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

The power couple also showed off their chemistry on the People's Choice Awards red carpet in November 2019, with Stefani wearing a Vera Wang gown and Shelton going casual with his blazer and jeans.

In their interview with E! host Giuliana Rancic, the No Doubt member said their outing was not Shelton's typical night out.

"It scares me on the red carpet with Blake because he never does the red carpet," Stefani said. "I think we've only done like three. It's just not his thing. Oklahama guy. He's the real deal. Talk about real."

MORE ON:
Gwen Stefani
Article continues below advertisement

Three's a Crowd

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

The country musician was once named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Shelton and Stefani had a date night at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood in April 2019. However, they surprised fans when they went out with their pal and typical third wheel Luke Bryan!

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple Wants to Have Fun

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020.

On one of their public dates before their wedding, the pair enjoyed a trip to Knott's Berry Farm in California alongside Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – and Stefani's niece and nephew – Stella and Leo.

They had an early celebration to mark Kingston's 13th birthday at that time.

Article continues below advertisement

PDA-Packed Red Carpet Appearance

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

They sparked rumors that they had a secret wedding in June 2021, but they officially wed on July 3 of that year.

Shelton and Stefani wowed their fans and attendees of the Bennett's War premiere in Burbank, Calif., in August 2019. The "Rich Girl" singer donned a jaw-dropping black-and-white cutout shirt, an army green jacket, black shorts and fishnet tights while her date wore a collared shirt and jeans.

Article continues below advertisement

A Happy Family

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

The pair made their Grand Ole Opry debut on September 10, 2022.

The couple attended the orange carpet of the UglyDolls premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., with Stefani's three boys.

Article continues below advertisement

So Into Blake Shelton

gwen stefani blake sheltons sweetest moments
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently collaborated on a cover of 'Love Is Alive.'

In another snap taken at the UglyDolls premiere, Stefani was captured gazing at Shelton lovingly while smiling.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.