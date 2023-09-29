10 of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Sweetest Moments: Photos
Gwen Stefani Celebrated With Shelton on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Blake Shelton received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he welcomed people close to his heart during the ceremony, including his wife, Gwen Stefani.
The "What You Waiting For?" singer delivered a heartfelt message to her husband in honor of the milestone.
"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream," Stefani said. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you."
Attending Events Together
On April 2, Shelton and Stefani attended the 2023 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Both performed at the event, with Stefani sharing the stage with Shelton's tour opener Carly Pearce.
The Grammy's Cutest Couple
During the 2020 Grammy Awards, Shelton and Stefani graced the red carpet before performing their hit track "Nobody But You."
Prior to the appearance, the "God Gave Me You" singer gushed about his performance with his then-soon-to-be wife as he expressed his excitement to share the stage with her.
"I can already tell you that's going to be one of the greatest rushes I'm ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys doing our song together," he said.
Date Night
The couple, who wed on July 3, 2021, appeared together at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala for another date night.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer donned a Nicole + Felicia gown featuring a white sleeveless tank top and tulle skirt. Her husband opted for a gray blazer and black vest while sporting jeans.
The Red Carpet Is Not Blake Shelton's Thing
The power couple also showed off their chemistry on the People's Choice Awards red carpet in November 2019, with Stefani wearing a Vera Wang gown and Shelton going casual with his blazer and jeans.
In their interview with E! host Giuliana Rancic, the No Doubt member said their outing was not Shelton's typical night out.
"It scares me on the red carpet with Blake because he never does the red carpet," Stefani said. "I think we've only done like three. It's just not his thing. Oklahama guy. He's the real deal. Talk about real."
Three's a Crowd
Shelton and Stefani had a date night at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood in April 2019. However, they surprised fans when they went out with their pal and typical third wheel Luke Bryan!
The Couple Wants to Have Fun
PDA-Packed Red Carpet Appearance
Shelton and Stefani wowed their fans and attendees of the Bennett's War premiere in Burbank, Calif., in August 2019. The "Rich Girl" singer donned a jaw-dropping black-and-white cutout shirt, an army green jacket, black shorts and fishnet tights while her date wore a collared shirt and jeans.
A Happy Family
The couple attended the orange carpet of the UglyDolls premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., with Stefani's three boys.
So Into Blake Shelton
In another snap taken at the UglyDolls premiere, Stefani was captured gazing at Shelton lovingly while smiling.