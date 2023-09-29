10 of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Sweetest Moments: Photos

Blake Shelton received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he welcomed people close to his heart during the ceremony, including his wife, Gwen Stefani.

The "What You Waiting For?" singer delivered a heartfelt message to her husband in honor of the milestone.

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream," Stefani said. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you."