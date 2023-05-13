Blake Shelton Gushes Marrying Wife Gwen Stefani Was One of His 'Greatest Accomplishments' at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Blake Shelton took a moment to gush about his fairytale marriage to No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani while being honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 12.
"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," The Voice alum said in his speech. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."
The "Hollaback Girl" singer also took the stage to heap praise on her country star hubby — who she wed in Oklahoma in 2021 — calling him a "one-of-a-kind guy."
"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," she continued. "Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream."
"And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you," she added in conclusion.
- Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack On The PDA As The Country Singer Wears Easter Bunny Costume: Watch
- Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have A Ball At Legoland With Her Adorable Son Apollo: Photos!
- 2023 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet — See Photos
Aside from the head-over-heels in love couple professing their love for each other on Shelton's special day, the "God's Country" artist also remembered his late brother, who passed away in a car accident more than thirty years ago. "My family's all here, by the way, from Oklahoma. I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was just thinking about what I'm gonna say when I get up here," the 46-year-old said. "She says to me, 'I wish Richie could've been here to see this and everything that you've done.' So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie."
Shelton's star is the 2,755th star on the famed stretch of road. He was honored for both his work as a country singer and as a television personality.
"Blake Shelton is one of the music and television world's most popular entertainers. He keeps The Voice audiences in stitches with his witty banter and he has captured many fan's hearts with his soulful country voice," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a recent statement. "To think that he began his career at the age of 17 is amazing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People reported Shelton and Stefani's sweet tributes to each other.