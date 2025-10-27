Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Channels Stepdad Blake Shelton With Signature Mullet: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Zuma Rossdale paid homage to stepdad Blake Shelton's iconic mullet with a similar style. The 17-year-old son of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale debuted a fresh hairdo while enjoying Disneyland with friends on Friday, October 24. The teen strolled around the park the same day the No Doubt singer, 56, was set to perform songs for the Disneyland Christmas showcase.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zuma Rossdale wore his hair in a mullet.

Article continues below advertisement

Zuma sported a green Levi's T-shirt, a denim jacket and glasses. His mullet was tucked behind an orange and white trucker hat as he scrolled through his phone at the theme park.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zuma Rossdale spent the day at Disneyland.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen and Gavin, 59, share two sons in addition to Zuma: Kingston, 19, and Apollo, 11. The exes finalized their divorce in 2016 after nearly 13 years of marriage. "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," the duo, who were together for 20 years, said in a joint statement at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zuma Rossdale is reportedly close with stepdad Blake Shelton.

Article continues below advertisement

The divorce shook The Voice coach, who struggled to move forward after her split. "Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart," she revealed in a 2023 interview. "It was terrible, and there's so many people out there that have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zuma Rossdale's celeb parents got divorced.

Article continues below advertisement

After Gwen "reset," she found her now-husband, Blake, whom she began dating in 2015. The duo met on The Voice one year prior, and their friendship quickly transformed into romance. They tied the knot at the country star's Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zuma Rossdale is Gwen Stefani's son.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake, 49, is a proud stepdad to Gwen's children, admitting they changed him "in every possible way." "If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," he reflected in 2024 amid the 10-year anniversary of meeting his woman. "Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's...it's gonna be a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either. But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani has three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale.