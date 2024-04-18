Blake Shelton 'Learned Quickly' After Becoming Stepdad to Wife Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids: 'It's Not About You Anymore'
Blake Shelton loves being a stepdad!
In a new interview published Wednesday, April 17, the country crooner reflected on his marriage to Gwen Stefani roughly one decade after meeting her for the first time. Shelton also boasted about life with the "Hollaback Girl" singer and her three kids — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.
"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," Shelton declared to a news publication of his love story with Stefani after meeting her on the set of The Voice during her first season as a coach in 2014.
"Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old. And that’s… it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either," the "God Gave Me You" singer continued, comedically noting, "but we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."
The "Just a Girl" singer publicly revealed her relationship with Shelton in November 2015 — just three months after filing for divorce from Rossdale, whom she tied the knot with in 2002. Earlier that same year, the "Austin" hitmaker announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage.
The lovebirds' romance quickly blossomed, with Shelton popping the question in 2020 and the unexpected pair saying "I do" the following year.
After exchanging vows, Shelton officially became a stepdad to Stefani's sons, a role the "Boys 'Round Here" vocalist said he "learned quickly."
"Just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,'" he explained. "When people say it’s not about you anymore when you have a kid… I think, if you’re doing it right, it’s not about you anymore. That’s true."
That being said, Shelton wouldn't change a thing, as he gets to hold a special place in the boys' lives despite not being related to them biologically.
"I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that," Shelton expressed. "Whether it’s music, whether it’s literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know? I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff."
As for Stefani, Shelton never thought he'd find a love as pure as the one he shares with her.
"I don't know how you can imagine when you find that life partner, that missing piece, you know, you didn't know what was missing?" he sweetly stated. "If you would've told me the first season that we met that — what was gonna happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about, you know? What are you talking about?' ... It's crazy how things work out."
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Shelton.