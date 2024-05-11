OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Blake Shelton
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Shelton Has a 'Very Close Bond' With Gwen Stefani’s 3 Boys: 'They Spend Almost All of Their Free Time Together'

blake shelton close bond gwen stefanis boys
Source: mega
By:

May 11 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Blake Shelton absolutely adores being a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons!

"Blake has a very close bond with all the boys," an insider spilled to an outlet of Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale, whose father is Stefani's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton close bond gwen stefanis boys
Source: mega

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married in 2021.

"He loves taking them out to farm on the ranch with him and they spend almost all of their free time together," the source spilled of Blake and his Oklahoma property. "It makes Gwen feel so much joy seeing how close they all are."

"Gwen loves that the boys [now] have that experience in their childhood," they added.

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton close bond gwen stefani kids
Source: @gwenstefani/instagram

The country star has grown close with his three stepsons.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider noted that Blake, 47, has "no regrets" about leaving The Voice, especially since he now has extra time to focus on parenting.

His lighter schedule also allowed him to watch the GXVE Beauty founder, 54, take the stage with her old band No Doubt last month. "Blake is the most supportive husband. They had so much fun at Coachella," the source shared. "Blake thinks Gwen’s a rock star."

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton close bond gwen stefanis boys
Source: mega

The blonde beauty shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Article continues below advertisement

The "God's Country" crooner — who met Stefani in 2014 — recently gushed over his family life, admitting, "If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect."

"Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old," he told a reporter of his stepsons. "And that’s… it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either, but we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."

MORE ON:
Blake Shelton
Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton close bond gwen stefanis boys
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Gwen's youngest tot clearly looks up to her husband, as when the guitarist was getting his star on the Walk of Fame last year, Apollo dressed just like him!

"When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited. He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart," he told a reporter at the time. "I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The Barmageddon co-host and the "Hollaback Girl" singer started dating in 2015 after they both ended their previous marriages. By 2021, they were exchanging vows at his home in Oklahoma.

Article continues below advertisement

After tying the knot, the country superstar said he "learned quickly" what it meant to become a father.

"Just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,'" he explained of the situation. "When people say it’s not about you anymore when you have a kid… I think, if you’re doing it right, it’s not about you anymore. That’s true."

Us Weekly reported on Blake's bond with his stepsons.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.