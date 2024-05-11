Blake Shelton Has a 'Very Close Bond' With Gwen Stefani’s 3 Boys: 'They Spend Almost All of Their Free Time Together'
Blake Shelton absolutely adores being a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons!
"Blake has a very close bond with all the boys," an insider spilled to an outlet of Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale, whose father is Stefani's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.
"He loves taking them out to farm on the ranch with him and they spend almost all of their free time together," the source spilled of Blake and his Oklahoma property. "It makes Gwen feel so much joy seeing how close they all are."
"Gwen loves that the boys [now] have that experience in their childhood," they added.
The insider noted that Blake, 47, has "no regrets" about leaving The Voice, especially since he now has extra time to focus on parenting.
His lighter schedule also allowed him to watch the GXVE Beauty founder, 54, take the stage with her old band No Doubt last month. "Blake is the most supportive husband. They had so much fun at Coachella," the source shared. "Blake thinks Gwen’s a rock star."
The "God's Country" crooner — who met Stefani in 2014 — recently gushed over his family life, admitting, "If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect."
"Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old," he told a reporter of his stepsons. "And that’s… it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either, but we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."
Gwen's youngest tot clearly looks up to her husband, as when the guitarist was getting his star on the Walk of Fame last year, Apollo dressed just like him!
"When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited. He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart," he told a reporter at the time. "I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears."
The Barmageddon co-host and the "Hollaback Girl" singer started dating in 2015 after they both ended their previous marriages. By 2021, they were exchanging vows at his home in Oklahoma.
After tying the knot, the country superstar said he "learned quickly" what it meant to become a father.
"Just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,'" he explained of the situation. "When people say it’s not about you anymore when you have a kid… I think, if you’re doing it right, it’s not about you anymore. That’s true."
