Gwen Stefani Had a Spiritual Epiphany Before Getting Pregnant With 'Miracle' Baby Apollo in Her 40s

Gwen Stefani is opening up about a deeply personal moment that she believes led to the birth of her youngest son, Apollo Rossdale.

During a recent conversation with “Hallow: Prayer & Meditation,” the singer reflected on the spiritual experience she had before conceiving Apollo at age 44 — something she now calls a “miracle.” The No Doubt frontwoman, who is a practicing Catholic, recalled speaking with a man she once worked with who had gone through his own spiritual transformation. “He was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany awakening, and he start[ed] talking to me about the Torah,” she told evangelist Jeff Cavins.

Source: Hallow: Prayer & Meditation/YouTube Gwen Stefani had Apollo when she was 44 years old.

At the time, Stefani admitted she was going through a difficult moment and was longing for another child. “I was desperate at this point during all this,” Stefani, now 56, said. “I really wanted to have another baby. I really did. I couldn’t, and I was old.” The “Just a Girl” singer explained that her conversations with the unnamed man began to shift her mindset and deepen her faith. She said the talks were “waking [her] up.”

NEW: Singer Gwen Stefani shares how she became a Christian, tells a story about how she gave birth in her mid-40s.



"I started working with this guy, and he was really like an atheist Jew that converted after being an atheist growing up..."



"He was studying the Torah, and he had… pic.twitter.com/u1QnoynmTx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 9, 2026 Source: @CollinRugg/X

Around that time, her eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, made an emotional request that stuck with her. “I’m sorry, your mommy is too old to have a baby,” Stefani recalled telling her son when he was around 8 years old in 2013. But Kingston didn’t stop hoping. According to Stefani, he prayed every night asking for another sibling. Soon after, something unexpected happened. “It was like, four weeks later, and I was pregnant with Apollo,” she stated. “I had him at 44 years old, naturally,” she said, describing it as a “full-on gift. And that was the first miracle.”

Stefani shares three sons — Kingston, Zuma Rossdale, 17, and Apollo, 12 — with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2016. The “Rich Girl” singer originally married Gavin in the Catholic Church. Their marriage was later annulled by the church in 2021. “It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married [to Blake Shelton] by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church,” a source told Us Weekly.

Source: Hallow: Prayer & Meditation/YouTube The singer said the pregnancy felt like a 'miracle.'

That same year, Gwen married country star Blake Shelton, whom she began dating in 2015. The couple tied the knot at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma, where a chapel sits on the property. He was previously married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006 and later to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

In recent months, however, Gwen also faced backlash over a promotional partnership with the Hallow app. In a promotional video, she encouraged fans to embrace prayer during the holidays. “It is important this holiday season to spend time in prayer. That is what Christmas is all about: letting God into our hearts and letting Jesus bring us his peace,” she said, encouraging fans to “download Hallow today and join me and millions of others in praying every day this Advent and Christmas season on Hallow.”

Source: Hallow: Prayer & Meditation/YouTube Gwen Stefani's son Kingston prayed for another sibling.

The app, founded in 2018 by Alex Jones, Alessandro DiSanto and Erich Kerekes, has collaborated with several high-profile figures. In 2023, Alex publicly stated that the company “proudly and unequivocally” supports “the pro-life stance of the Church and the USCCB’s affirmation of [the end of] abortion as the preeminent priority.”

Source: MEGA The 'Just a Girl' hitmaker later married Blake Shelton in 2021.