Gwen Stefani Swoons Over Husband Blake Shelton's Farming Skills: 'That's a Man!'
Dec. 19 2025, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Gwen Stefani can’t seem to get enough of husband Blake Shelton’s talents — especially when he’s working around their Oklahoma farm.
During Shelton’s recent appearance on the "Michael Waddell Podcast," host Michael Waddell shared a memorable moment he witnessed while visiting the couple at their home. According to Waddell, the group was getting ready to plant flowers when Shelton casually walked off to fire up a skid steer — a compact tractor often used for heavy farm work.
As Shelton started the machine, Waddell noticed Stefani completely locked in on her husband, observing every move.
“You walked away and Gwen just watched you. And you went over there and cranked that tractor … and she’s just watching, and I said ‘Oh, Blake can run that skid steer.’ And Gwen’s like, ‘That’s a man.'” Waddell recalled, noting that her reaction spoke volumes.
“Dude, it blew me away,” Waddell continued. “I said, ‘Is that pretty cool, Gwen?’ And she said ‘I just didn’t know. I never was around that, and that is just so cool that Blake knows this stuff and can work on those tractors and work on our car.'”
Shelton appeared genuinely caught off guard by the story, blushing as Waddell wrapped up the anecdote and pointed out that moments like these explain why the couple’s very different backgrounds actually work in their favor.
As OK! previously reported, the “God’s Country” singer and the “Spiderwebs” hitmaker have faced split rumors over the past few years.
In 2024, speculation intensified after reports surfaced claiming the pair were “leading separate lives” when they rang in the new year apart. Stefani spent the holiday in Las Vegas, while Shelton hosted CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” an insider told a news outlet at the time. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”
Still, another insider insisted the couple is far from calling it quits.
“There is no truth to the split rumors. They’ve just been juggling demanding schedules,” a source told a news outlet in an interview published on December 9. “When they are together, it’s just so obvious how solid they are.”
According to insiders, Stefani and Shelton — who tied the knot in July 2021 — naturally go through seasons where they’re inseparable, followed by periods where work commitments pull them in different directions.
“Sometimes they spend a lot of family time together and really treasure that, and then there are periods when the focus is more on work,” the source explained. “They're both at a place in their careers where they still genuinely enjoy what they do and they don't want to give that up. Is it easy all the time? Of course not. They have a lot on their plates and a lot to balance, but that's just how it is when you're a family and both parents have careers.”