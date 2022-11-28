Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," she gushed. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."

When asked what she plans to get Shelton for a retirement gift, she confessed she had no idea what route to go. "This is crazy 'cause everyone's coming after me for ideas, 'What should we do?' and it's hard, you know, he has everything," she noted of possible presents. "But I think his favorite thing would be a bag of corn, like honestly, he would be so thrilled. Or fertilizer or something like that."