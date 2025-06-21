Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Love to Get Away' and 'Recharge' on Their Oklahoma Ranch: 'They Can Totally Relax'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are embracing quality time together at their Oklahoma ranch, stepping away from the hustle of Los Angeles for a revitalizing summer retreat.
A source dished that the couple plans to spend a significant amount of time in Shelton's home state, focusing on their relationship while the kids are away.
"They love to get away from L.A. and all the superficiality of the business. On the ranch they can totally relax and let down their guards," the insider said. "Their family and friends fly out to see them, so it's not like they are totally shut off, but they do have a lot more time alone."
Stefani, 55, and Shelton, 48, are relishing these moments away from the limelight.
"They go on long walks, write songs and play music together. Gwen cooks all their favorite foods; it's very nourishing," the source revealed.
While the couple currently visits whenever they can, the insider indicated they're looking forward to a longer stay.
"Right now, they go whenever they have downtime, but it's usually just a few days. They are looking forward to having a good couple of months there soon, where they can really recharge," the source explained.
Stefani's three sons — Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11 — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, will also enjoy their time in Oklahoma. Shelton introduced the boys to the ranch early in their relationship, and they've quickly become fans of fishing and ATV riding on the sprawling property.
"The boys will come with them, and they'll fly their friends out too. They have tons of space and have a more the merrier vibe at the farm," the insider shared.
- 'Money Talks!': Blake Shelton Jokes That Gwen Stefani 'Doesn't Want Family Time' After Returning to 'The Voice'
- 'Healthy' Gwen Stefani Helping Husband Blake Shelton Keep His New Year's Resolution of 'Cutting Back' on Drinking
- Puppy Love, Comfort Food, Hitting The Court: How Gavin Rossdale Is Coping Following Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani's New Marriage To Blake Shelton
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Gwen and Blake both love hosting; they're a great match in that way," the source noted. "They will throw their annual July 4th party, that's being planned right now, and they're excited."
Notably, they will also celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on July 3.
Shelton built a chapel on his 1,300-acre ranch in Tishomingo, Okla., where the couple wed in 2021. Their romance blossomed while working together on The Voice, coinciding with their respective divorces.
Shelton announced his split from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, followed by Stefani and Rossdale's separation the next month.
Stefani fondly recounted her first visit to Shelton's ranch during a November 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family — we are from Anaheim [California], we'd never seen even trees before — so we were like, 'Wow, this is crazy!'" she recalled with a smile.
Shelton's rugged charm won over her family quickly. "And we're driving, and Blake's in his truck, and there's a tree that had been blown down on the road," she continued. "Blake gets out and he's like, 'All right,' and he gets in the back of the truck — he has a big chain — and he pulls it out, he wraps it around the tree, and pulls."
Stefani added, "My whole family's like, 'Oh my God! He's a man!'" sending Clarkson, 43, into laughter.
Adjusting to country life took some time for the Southern California native.
"I am not really a dirt person, a bug person; I don't like that much humidity," Stefani admitted to People in 2023. "But you sort of get over it all because it's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex, and it's just different here — I guess it's just nature, and God, is all right there."