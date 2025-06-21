COUPLES Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Love to Get Away' and 'Recharge' on Their Oklahoma Ranch: 'They Can Totally Relax' Source: @blakeshelton/Instagram Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'love to get away from L.A.,' which is why they'll spend some time on their Oklahoma ranch, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are embracing quality time together at their Oklahoma ranch, stepping away from the hustle of Los Angeles for a revitalizing summer retreat. A source dished that the couple plans to spend a significant amount of time in Shelton's home state, focusing on their relationship while the kids are away.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married on July 3, 2021, in Oklahoma.

Article continues below advertisement

"They love to get away from L.A. and all the superficiality of the business. On the ranch they can totally relax and let down their guards," the insider said. "Their family and friends fly out to see them, so it's not like they are totally shut off, but they do have a lot more time alone." Stefani, 55, and Shelton, 48, are relishing these moments away from the limelight.

Article continues below advertisement

"They go on long walks, write songs and play music together. Gwen cooks all their favorite foods; it's very nourishing," the source revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

While the couple currently visits whenever they can, the insider indicated they're looking forward to a longer stay. "Right now, they go whenever they have downtime, but it's usually just a few days. They are looking forward to having a good couple of months there soon, where they can really recharge," the source explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @blakeshelton/Instagram Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoy writing songs and playing music together, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Stefani's three sons — Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11 — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, will also enjoy their time in Oklahoma. Shelton introduced the boys to the ranch early in their relationship, and they've quickly become fans of fishing and ATV riding on the sprawling property.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram Blake Shelton is stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale.

Article continues below advertisement

"The boys will come with them, and they'll fly their friends out too. They have tons of space and have a more the merrier vibe at the farm," the insider shared.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Gwen and Blake both love hosting; they're a great match in that way," the source noted. "They will throw their annual July 4th party, that's being planned right now, and they're excited." Notably, they will also celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on July 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Shelton built a chapel on his 1,300-acre ranch in Tishomingo, Okla., where the couple wed in 2021. Their romance blossomed while working together on The Voice, coinciding with their respective divorces. Shelton announced his split from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, followed by Stefani and Rossdale's separation the next month.

Article continues below advertisement

Stefani fondly recounted her first visit to Shelton's ranch during a November 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family — we are from Anaheim [California], we'd never seen even trees before — so we were like, 'Wow, this is crazy!'" she recalled with a smile.

Article continues below advertisement

Shelton's rugged charm won over her family quickly. "And we're driving, and Blake's in his truck, and there's a tree that had been blown down on the road," she continued. "Blake gets out and he's like, 'All right,' and he gets in the back of the truck — he has a big chain — and he pulls it out, he wraps it around the tree, and pulls."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @blakeshelton/Instagram Blake Shelton’s rugged charm won over Gwen Stefani’s family when he cleared a fallen tree with his truck.

Article continues below advertisement

Stefani added, "My whole family's like, 'Oh my God! He's a man!'" sending Clarkson, 43, into laughter.