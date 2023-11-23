OK Magazine
Did Gwen Stefani Go Under the Knife? See Her Transformation in 15 Clicks

Nov. 23 2023

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani co-founded the band No Doubt.

Gwen Stefani turned people's heads when she debuted her singing career in the 1980s. She showed off her rocker style while wearing a top from her clothing line, Harajuku Lovers, during an appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, Calif.

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She embarked on her solo career in 2004 when the band went on a hiatus.

She flaunted her signature red lipstick while in London with her then-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Her debut studio album, 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby,' immediately put her name in the spotlight.

She wore an all-black outfit that showed off her porcelain skin while shopping in Malibu, Calif.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

'Hollaback Girl' scored the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stefani enjoyed another date with Rossdale and their kids before visiting the Natural Science Museum.

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She has been a recipient of many recognitions — from Grammys to the Billboard Music Awards.

While in Los Angeles, the "Spiderwebs" crooner beat the heat with her massive sunglasses and white tank top. She did not forget her red lipstick then, though it looked lighter than her usual color.

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Aside from music, Gwen Stefani launched her clothing lines L.A.M.B and Harajuku Lovers.

Stefani highlighted her gorgeous features during a public outing in Primrose Hill, London.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She dated Tony Kanal after he joined the band.

As part of her Super Bowl party, Stefani made a splash when she arrived at Siren Studios in Beverly Hills with little to no makeup.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale wed on September 14, 2002.

Stefani went braless when she attended the Glamour Celebrates 2016 Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She shares three sons with Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani kept herself warm during a church service in Los Angeles with a layered black jacket and turtleneck sweater.

In her interview with InStyle, she revealed the secret behind her youthful look.

"I don't have a huge routine, but I wash my face with some cleanser that takes makeup off. I just recently started using these pads from a dermatologist that takes more makeup off. I cannot believe how much makeup was on there for all those years," she explained. "I think about [when I was on tour] on a bus, trying to wash my face in that little sink. That's what I did forever!"

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.

On April 1, 2018, the "What You Waiting For?" hitmaker donned fishnets and pointed-toe boots to complete her street-style look as she celebrated Easter with Blake Shelton and her children.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In the same year, she confirmed her relationship with Blake Shelton months after their first meeting on 'The Voice.'

Her updo hair during the opening of her Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas, Nev., turned fans' heads.

Starting this year, plastic surgery rumors became more prominent as fans shared their thoughts about Stefani looking like she had some work done. Experts shared their opinions and seemingly agreed.

"It looks like Gwen has had cheek filler, a rhinoplasty to smooth out the bump that can be seen in the side view of her nose, Botox to drop her top lip and reduce her gummy smile, lip injections, and a chin implant," Dr. Michelle Yagoda told Life & Style magazine.

Meanwhile, Dr. David Shafer — who never treated Stefani — offered a similar comment and said that The Voice judge might have gone overboard on the fillers.

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton popped the question in October 2020.

The "Cool" singer boasted her unmatched beauty at Warner Music's Pre-Grammys Party. At that time, fans insisted that her face looked frozen due to "too many cosmetic procedures."

During the same year, she appeared in headlines when she had a missing hand in one of her Instagram photos.

"Your [sic] right that kinda freaked me out for a second," one said, while another wrote, "Maybe it's an optical illusion BUT your left hand looks like it's been chopped off."

2021

Embedded Image
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot at a chapel the latter built for the ceremony.

Stefani supported Shelton during his Friends and Heroes Tour in 2021 and gifted her fans a photoset taken from one of the stops. The "Just a Girl" singer rocked her red plaid top paired with jeans and black boots.

During her interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar in March 2021, she opened up about feeling obsessed with her own aging process.

"It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out," she shared. "People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess."

2022

Embedded Image
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

She chose to continue her 'Voice' journey while her husband decided to step down from his role.

Stefani ditched her trademark red lips for a Barbie-inspired makeup selfie. She flaunted her dewy makeup base and highlighted her features using rose pink blush and glossy nude lipstick.

"feelin like barbie bc im all Dolled Up," she captioned the post.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

She has sparked plastic surgery rumors over the past few years.

Stefani stunned her followers when she posted a selfie featuring Shelton to mark the Fourth of July. They spent a day at a pool before boating with some of their friends.

Although she wowed everyone with her vacation look, Stefani has constantly sparked plastic surgery rumors this year after debuting a "Kardashian clone" look. The buzz started when she posted a GXVE Beauty promotional ad featuring herself, but people pointed out how different she looked.

One said, "I miss when Gwen Stefani was cool and edgy. Now she's another boring Kardashian clone."

"Someone stop Gwen Stefani before she's unrecognizable," another said, while a third wrote, "Do I think Gwen Stefani had plastic surgery? No Doubt."

