Gwen Stefani's New Look Has Fans Comparing Her to a Doll: 'What Did She Do to Her Face?'
Gwen Stefani did an about face.
On Monday, November 13, the singer shared a set of photos on Instagram showing her appearance with a full face of glam, and while she was clearly feeling confident, fans were a bit disappointed with her new look.
In the photos, the mom-of-three, 54, had a plumped pump out, flawless skin, long lashes and brushed out eyebrows, causing some to complain she "messed up her face."
"Ugh. Ladies, can we stop turning ourselves into plastic barbie dolls with giant lips?" one Instagram user commented on the upload, while another said, "Is this a person or doll? I can’t tell?"
"Why did you do so much to your face?" asked another. "You were so beautiful without work being done. This makes me sad."
Many likened her appearance to one of the Kardashian sisters, with one person writing, "Why does everyone look so pumped up like the Kardashians ... be you."
"Gwen Kardashian," stated another, with a third penning, "I thought this was Kim Kardashian. Gwen used to have a classic look."
The "Rich Girl" singer has always had a love for makeup — so much so, she launched GXVE Beauty last year.
"Especially at my age now, I feel like there's so many people that are around my age that just want to still feel pretty, you know what I'm saying? [We want to] feel good and wake up in the morning," she explained in an interview of why she created the collection. "It gets harder."
- 'I Don't Recognize Her': Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'Having Too Much Work Done' To Her Face While Applying Lip Gloss
- Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
- Plastic Surgery Confession: Ariana Grande Admits to Getting a 'Ton of Lip Filler and Botox' Over the Years
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The star actually used to work at a makeup counter in a department store, and her years in front of a mirror helped her become an expert in the field.
And though her most recent look for The Voice came via professionals, most of the time, she still paints her face herself.
"It's part of [me] putting the armor on and getting ready to do what I do and be that version of me," shared the blonde beauty. "It's really therapeutic because it's very artful. I will listen to the gospel, [say] my prayers, and then I put my makeup on. It's just this whole process that goes into getting on the stage."
"I’ve always done my own makeup for live no matter what. Even now, still ... It’s part of my ritual. I have to do that to become the person I need to be to get up there and do what I need to do, which is, like, slap people around and give them the best night of their life," the No Doubt alum said in another interview of getting ready for concerts. "Makeup is part of that step to get there. And it’s not just for stage, but it’s also a part of my step to get to wherever I need to be when I wake up in the morning. Like, what creative version of me am I going to put forward?"