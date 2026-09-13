Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, Poses Topless in Cheeky 'Sweater Weather' TikTok Weeks After Nude Goop Ad
Sept. 13 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow opted to forgo her shirt for a new TikTok video.
The Oscar winner, 53, posed topless as she munched on an apple in a clip shared on Saturday, September 12.
“Sweater weather," Paltrow captioned the cheeky footage.
In the video, the Iron Man star unlatched her fridge several times, with her trying on a new pullover or shirt every time it opened.
Gwyneth Paltrow Previously Ditched Her Clothes for Her Goop Commercial
In the final shot, Paltrow wore no top and had a black bar slapped across her chest.
The racy clip came just weeks after the Shakespeare in Love actress posed naked to promote her $38 Goop shower gel.
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In an Instagram video Paltrow shared, she rocked just a white towel as she stepped out of the bathroom.
"If I've been somewhere with a lot of people, and I need like a good scrub down body brush, sage myself, and then shower," she said in the commercial.
"This body wash, we worked on for a long time. It was really important to me that it have like a very grounding, beautiful smell, black pepper and the ginger," she raved about her product.
Gwyneth Paltrow Has Posed Shirtless on Several Occasions
"I wanted it to be unisex because my husband [Brad Falchuk] was asking for a shower gel as well that didn't dry his skin out," she continued.
Last month, Paltrow also scrapped her blouse while enjoying a snack as she soaked up the last few days of the hot season.
"Summer, so far so good," she captioned the social media post.
In July, the businesswoman laid topless in a bathtub to celebrate her TikTok debut. Paltrow only donned her black glasses and looped her blonde tresses into a messy bun for her first video.
Paltrow recently appeared on Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast where she opened up about where the name for her famed Goop candle, "This Smells Like My V-----," came from.
She noted the moniker came out of a joke, as she "likes things that smell kind of unusual" and was looking for an "earthy" fragrance to add to her line with perfumer Douglas Little.
"So I have a very bawdy sense of humor, and nobody really knows that side of me," she joked "And I said to him, 'Well, this one smells like my v-----.' As a joke."
"So he thought I was serious, and made a candle called 'This Smells Like My V-----,' and my team bought the candle," Paltrow said.