Naked Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, Lets Her Towel Drop in Spicy Summer Video

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Gwyneth Paltrow was not afraid to bare it all in cheeky new ad! On Thursday, July 17, she posted an Instagram promo where she is seen standing in a field of wildflowers.

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Baring It All

Source: @goopbeauty/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow was naked in most recent video for Goop Beauty.

With her blonde hair wet behind her and nothing but a towel wrapped around her, Paltrow scrolled on her phone with her back turned to the camera. Right before the video quickly cut to the Goop Beauty logo, her towel nearly fell and revealed her behind.

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Source: MEGA Fans had mixed reactions in the comments.

“Want to shower with us?” the caption proposed to the account's 11K followers. “The next addition to your daily ritual is dropping soon,” it continued. "I’ve tried it; I’m obsessed. My husband loves it too." One user who seems to have tried the new product already said. Another commented, "Absolutely, nature and beauty and incredible combination." A third person, who also appears to have used the unreleased item, wrote, "Can confirm this smells like the best luxury spa you’ve ever been to." "I love how effortlessly chic you look!" a fourth gushed. However, many provided backlash in the comment section, criticizng on the actress' weight. "Gwyneth looks too thin....this is concerning," said one, with another writing, "Yikes!! You can see every bone."

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An Enterprise

Source: MEGA Gwnyneth Paltrow launched Goop in 2008.

Paltrow launched Goop in September 2008 as a weekly newsletter sent to friends and family, sharing wellness tips, recipes, and travel finds under her now-famous "nourish the inner aspect" ideal. What began at her kitchen table grew steadily, and by 2012 it had become an entire operation; by 2016 Paltrow had built out product lines spanning skincare, supplements, and her own fashion label, eventually stepping in as CEO. In the late 2010s, Goop expanded into physical retail with stores in cities like London, San Francisco, Chicago and the Hamptons, plus a podcast, an app, and eventually a Netflix docuseries that pushed the brand's unconventional wellness practices more mainstream.

'Nourish the Inner Aspect'

Source: MEGA Since Goop launched they have been under fire for their unconventional practices.