or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Videos > Gwyneth Paltrow
OK LogoVIDEOS

Naked Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, Lets Her Towel Drop in Spicy Summer Video

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow teased a new Goop Beauty launch in recent video.
Source: MEGA: @goopbeauty/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow teased a new Goop Beauty launch in recent video.

July 17 2026, Updated 4:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow was not afraid to bare it all in cheeky new ad!

On Thursday, July 17, she posted an Instagram promo where she is seen standing in a field of wildflowers.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @goopbeauty/Instagram
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Baring It All

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow was naked in most recent video for Goop Beauty.
Source: @goopbeauty/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow was naked in most recent video for Goop Beauty.

With her blonde hair wet behind her and nothing but a towel wrapped around her, Paltrow scrolled on her phone with her back turned to the camera. Right before the video quickly cut to the Goop Beauty logo, her towel nearly fell and revealed her behind.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Fans had mixed reactions in the comments.
Source: MEGA

Fans had mixed reactions in the comments.

“Want to shower with us?” the caption proposed to the account's 11K followers. “The next addition to your daily ritual is dropping soon,” it continued.

"I’ve tried it; I’m obsessed. My husband loves it too." One user who seems to have tried the new product already said.

Another commented, "Absolutely, nature and beauty and incredible combination."

A third person, who also appears to have used the unreleased item, wrote, "Can confirm this smells like the best luxury spa you’ve ever been to."

"I love how effortlessly chic you look!" a fourth gushed.

However, many provided backlash in the comment section, criticizng on the actress' weight. "Gwyneth looks too thin....this is concerning," said one, with another writing, "Yikes!! You can see every bone."

MORE ON:
Gwyneth Paltrow

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

An Enterprise

Image of Gwnyneth Paltrow launched Goop in 2008.
Source: MEGA

Gwnyneth Paltrow launched Goop in 2008.

Paltrow launched Goop in September 2008 as a weekly newsletter sent to friends and family, sharing wellness tips, recipes, and travel finds under her now-famous "nourish the inner aspect" ideal.

What began at her kitchen table grew steadily, and by 2012 it had become an entire operation; by 2016 Paltrow had built out product lines spanning skincare, supplements, and her own fashion label, eventually stepping in as CEO.

In the late 2010s, Goop expanded into physical retail with stores in cities like London, San Francisco, Chicago and the Hamptons, plus a podcast, an app, and eventually a Netflix docuseries that pushed the brand's unconventional wellness practices more mainstream.

'Nourish the Inner Aspect'

Image of Since Goop launched they have been under fire for their unconventional practices.
Source: MEGA

Since Goop launched they have been under fire for their unconventional practices.

However, that visibility came with a cost. Goop has spent much of its history fending off accusations of pseudoscience, most notably over health claims tied to its vaginal jade eggs, which led to a $145,000 California settlement in 2018 after prosecutors argued the claims lacked scientific support. The company didn't admit wrongdoing but agreed to refund customers.

Today, Goop operates as a vast lifestyle business, blending retail, beauty, fashion, and media, with Paltrow still firmly at its core.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.