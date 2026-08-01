Gwyneth Paltrow Ditches Her Top as She Lies in Bed Naked to Celebrate TikTok Debut

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Gwyneth Paltrow is now on TikTok! The Shakespeare in Love star, 53, debuted her account on Friday, July 31, with a slew of clips from her European vacation — including one where she was topless while relaxing in bed.

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Gwyneth Paltrow Filmed Her TikTok Across Several European Stops

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/TikTok Gwyneth Paltrow ditched her shirt in her new video.

“Apparently I’m on TikTok now,” she captioned the cheeky post. The video collage featured the Oscar winner hanging out in places such Paris, Italy, at a museum, on a boat, on a helicopter and on a plane. The montage then showed Paltrow speaking English, French and Italian while changing up her outfits. Her casual but cute ensembles included a navy striped sweater, a white button-down and maroon polka-dotted blouse. One shot had Paltrow in her bed, as she wore nothing but clear glasses and an array of gold earrings.

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Gwyneth Paltrow Recently Launched Her New Goop Product

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/TikTok Gwyneth Paltrow went nude while lounging in bed.

The Goop founder also included one snapshot where she donned thick-framed black glasses as she looped her hair up in a bun and lounged naked in her bathtub. “Can I please just make this f------ TikTok?” Paltrow joked at the end of her clip. Despite the Marty Supreme actress launching her very own TikTok page last month, she made several appearances on her wellness brand's account in recent months.

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Source: @gwynethpaltrow/TikTok The Goop founder shared a montage of her Europe trip online.

She even just dropped Goop’s new Black Pepper + Ginger Grounding Body Wash on July 21, explaining on Instagram she wanted the product to be useful to both men and women after her husband Brad Falchuk wanted a shower gel that would keep his skin fresh. “If I’ve been somewhere with a lot of people and I need, like, a good scrub down: body brush, sage myself and then shower,” Paltrow said in her video where she shared her bathing routine.

Gwyneth Paltrow Called Her New Body Wash Is 'Unisex'

Source: MEGA The Goop founder launched her newest body wash last month.