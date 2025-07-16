or
Article continues below advertisement
Gwyneth Paltrow's Friends Felt She 'Didn't Quite Click' With Ex-Husband Chris Martin From the Start, Biography Reveals

'Gwyneth: The Biography' releases on Tuesday, July 29.

July 16 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Did Gwyneth Paltrow jump into a relationship with Chris Martin too quickly?

Though the former couple was married for more than a decade when they announced their separation, Amy Odell's new biography on the actress revealed that her pals were hesitant of the romance from the very start.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow's Pals Were Skeptical About Chris Martin Romance

In 'Gwyneth Paltrow: The Biography,' the author revealed the actress' friends 'felt like something didn't quite click' between her and ex Chris Martin.

Paltrow, 52, and the musician, 48, first met in 2002, the same year the former's father died from oral cancer.

Starting a new relationship helped the Oscar winner heal from her grief, especially since they both desired to have children.

"Both aspired to some kind of soulful, intellectual seriousness at a moment when their work was pulling them toward mass appeal and triviality," Odell wrote in Gwyneth Paltrow: The Biography, which was obtained by another publication. "Yet her friends felt like something didn’t quite click."

"Martin was an introvert who could be socially awkward," the author noted. "But he was incredible onstage, and Gwyneth, who was ready to settle down, was seduced by his persona."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did the Exes Split?

The exes announced their split in 2014 and finalized the divorce two years later.

The pair went on to marry in 2003 and welcomed daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, but by 2014, the Goop founder revealed in her viral announcement that they were "consciously uncoupling."

"While she privately struggled to generate optimism about the separation, she found a way to do it publicly, to turn this painful, confusing failure into a project that might inspire and illuminate — and maybe boost the brand," Odell explained. "While some of Gwyneth’s old friends were shocked by her divorce, she told them they had separated a year earlier, and that she had come to terms with it."

The divorce was finalized in 2016.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Article continues below advertisement

The exes are still amicable as they co-parent their two children.

The Iron-Man alum acknowledged the troubles in their romance in a 2019 interview, confessing, "I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids. But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family."

The former spouses were recently seen together in December 2024 while attending their daughter's Le Bal des Débutantes debut in France.

How They Moved On

While the movie star went on to marry Brad Falchuk, Martin is currently single.

Paltrow went on to marry TV producer Brad Falchuk, 54, in 2018, while the Coldplay frontman was in an on-off relationship with Dakota Johnson, 35, from 2017 to 2025. The two became engaged at some point during their romance but appeared to call things off for good earlier this month.

"The split wasn’t exactly a shock," a source told a news outlet, noting the stars "had the same issues for a while."

