Gwyneth Paltrow's Friends Felt She 'Didn't Quite Click' With Ex-Husband Chris Martin From the Start, Biography Reveals

Paltrow, 52, and the musician, 48, first met in 2002, the same year the former's father died from oral cancer.

Starting a new relationship helped the Oscar winner heal from her grief, especially since they both desired to have children.

"Both aspired to some kind of soulful, intellectual seriousness at a moment when their work was pulling them toward mass appeal and triviality," Odell wrote in Gwyneth Paltrow: The Biography, which was obtained by another publication. "Yet her friends felt like something didn’t quite click."

"Martin was an introvert who could be socially awkward," the author noted. "But he was incredible onstage, and Gwyneth, who was ready to settle down, was seduced by his persona."