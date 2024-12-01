Exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Reunite in Rare Photo to Celebrate Daughter Apple's Le Bal Des Debutantes Debut in Paris

When the former Hollywood power couple made the decision to pull the plug on their marriage after ten years, they both vowed to ensure their children were the highest priority. "Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from," Gwyneth, who is currently married to Brad Falchuk, said during a September 2020 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster," she explained of her and Chris' relationship.