Exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Reunite in Rare Photo to Celebrate Daughter Apple's Le Bal Des Debutantes Debut in Paris
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin continue to be the friendliest exes.
The Goop founder, 52, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 1, to share a series of photos from the family's trip to France to celebrate daughter Apple Martin's Le Bal des Débutantes debut.
"A special long weekend in Paris 💙," Gwyneth captioned the collection of pictures that included the Coldplay frontman, 47, their son, Moses Martin, 18, and the blonde beauty's mom, Blythe Danner, enjoying the holiday weekend together for the 20-year-old's big moment.
For Apple's entree into society, she wore a baby blue Valentino gown adorned with a bow, while her famous mom wore a black polka-dot dress by the same designer, which also featured sheer sleeves.
People on social media expressed how healthy it was to see Gwyneth and Chris, who were married from 2003 until 2014, reunite for their kiddo. "Perfection! Absolutely all of it. The most special is the co-parenting beauty coming together for the children. Thank you for leasing by example of how it should be done," one user penned in the comments section.
"Chris looks so🔥 and he doesn’t age?? You are a beautiful family. Congratulations to Apple ❤️," a second person chimed in.
"Beautiful family photos with your kids, mom and Chris. Wonderful example. Your kids are beautiful," a third added.
When the former Hollywood power couple made the decision to pull the plug on their marriage after ten years, they both vowed to ensure their children were the highest priority. "Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from," Gwyneth, who is currently married to Brad Falchuk, said during a September 2020 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
"But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster," she explained of her and Chris' relationship.
The rocker, who is currently engaged to Dakota Johnson, feels equally thrilled about the great dynamic with his ex. "Chris couldn't feel more grateful that he and Gwyneth have managed their co-parenting relationship so seamlessly," an insider spilled. "He will always look at her as family."
Us Weekly spoke with a source close to Chris.