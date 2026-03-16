Gwyneth Paltrow Nearly Has a Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2026 Oscars in Racy Dress: Watch

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Gwyneth Paltrow had a close fashion call while attending the Academy Awards. On Sunday, March 15, the 53-year-old actress made a glamorous appearance at the ceremony wearing a strapless white gown that quickly caught people’s attention.

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As Paltrow walked down a set of stairs during the event, she was seen lifting the front of her dress to avoid stepping on it. The ivory silk Giorgio Armani Privé gown featured a daring high slit along one side, which made the moment even more dramatic.

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Source: @usanewshq/X Gwyneth Paltrow attended the 2026 Oscars in a daring white gown.

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At one point, the star appeared to raise the dress slightly higher than intended, almost revealing more than expected. The racy design left much of the left side of the Marty Supreme star’s body exposed. However, a closer look revealed that Paltrow was actually wearing sparkling sheer trousers underneath the gown.

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Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking the internet after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/xx8boOvJle — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) March 16, 2026 Source: @usanewshq/X

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She completed the elegant look with beige pointed heels and kept her blond hair sleek and straight. The blonde babe also accessorized with a dazzling platinum and 18-carat yellow gold necklace from Tiffany & Co. The night marked a big moment for Paltrow, as it was her first time attending the Oscars in 11 years. Although she wasn’t nominated for any awards this year, she appeared onstage to present the inaugural award for Best Casting.

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Source: MEGA The actress nearly had a wardrobe malfunction while walking down stairs.

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That honor ultimately went to casting director Cassandra Kulukundis for the film One Battle After Another. Recently, Paltrow spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the buzz surrounding Marty Supreme. She admitted that her interest in her career has picked up since appearing in the film. “I’ve not said yes to anything yet,” she said. "I thought about a couple of things, but timing-wise, I have a lot to manage with my company. I also don’t need to rush. I think if I was going to step back into this, I would do it differently than I did it last time. I started doing this when I was 18, and it’s like I got dropped on top of a train, and the train just went."

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Source: MEGA The 'Marty Supreme' star wore sparkling sheer trousers underneath the dress.

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The mom-of-two also explained that if she takes on more acting projects, she plans to be much more selective. “If I’m going to do it again, I’m going to take a page out of [Leonardo DiCaprio]’s book and be more discerning,” she added.

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Just weeks earlier, Paltrow had also stepped out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to represent Marty Supreme, which was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

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Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow presented the first Best Casting award at the Oscars.