Timothée Chalamet, 28, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, Share Steamy Kiss While Filming 'Marty Supreme' in NYC: Photos

Photos of Timothee Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow kissing while filming 'Marty Supreme.'
Source: MEGA

Filming for 'Marty Supreme' began in September.

Oct. 17 2024, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Ooh, la, la!

On Wednesday, October 16, Timothée Chalamet and costar Gwyneth Paltrow filmed scenes for their upcoming flick Marty Supreme in NYC, and the two even shared a smooch while the cameras rolled.

timothee chalamet gwyneth paltrow kissing new york
Source: mega
In photos obtained by OK!, the two were dressed in old-fashioned attire, with the Call Me by Your Name lead, 28, in a dark gray suit and round glasses while the blonde beauty, 52, rocked a long red cape coat and black arm gloves.

The mom-of-two's hair was up in an elegant bun, and she had a pair of large dangling earrings on as well.

The actor also had some bling on, as in one of the snaps, Paltrow's character helped Chalamet's put on a silver necklace.

timothee chalamet gwyneth paltrow kissing new york
Source: MEGA
Other photos showed the two getting up close and personal against a brick wall, where Chalamet was seen kissing Paltrow's neck as she looked on.

The two then shared a passionate lip lock, with Chalamet placing one of his hands on the back of the Goop founder's head and her cheek.

timothee chalamet gwyneth paltrow kissing new york
Source: MEGA
The movie is a fictional story that follows Marty Reisman (Chalamet), a real-life professional ping pong player who won several medals at the World Table Tennis Championships from the late 1940s to the 1960s.

While Chalamet has filmed a handful of projects over the past few years, Marty Supreme marks the Oscar winner's first movie role since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

timothee chalamet gwyneth paltrow kissing new york
Source: MEGA
In a previous interview, Paltrow admitted that "part of the shine of acting wore off" after she won her 1999 Oscar for Shakespeare in Love, as she was also dealing with "intense public scrutiny" from the press.

"Being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do say and wear. And also, it’s so transitory, you’re always all over. It’s hard to plant roots," she explained of not loving the movie star lifestyle. "Like I’m such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it’s just not who I am."

The wellness guru also noted that working under the disgraced Harvey Weinstein — who was arrested in 2018 for rape — put a damper on work.

"If you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax," she said. "Like, so you take all those things [and] you’re like, ‘I don’t know if this is really my calling.'"

