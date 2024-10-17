Timothée Chalamet, 28, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, Share Steamy Kiss While Filming 'Marty Supreme' in NYC: Photos

In photos obtained by OK!, the two were dressed in old-fashioned attire, with the Call Me by Your Name lead, 28, in a dark gray suit and round glasses while the blonde beauty, 52, rocked a long red cape coat and black arm gloves.

The mom-of-two's hair was up in an elegant bun, and she had a pair of large dangling earrings on as well.

The actor also had some bling on, as in one of the snaps, Paltrow's character helped Chalamet's put on a silver necklace.