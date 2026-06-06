or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Gwyneth Paltrow
OK LogoPolitics

Gwyneth Paltrow Clarifies Her Political Stance After Her 'Progressive' Husband Incorrectly Stated Her Party: 'I'm Completely an Independent'

image of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk married in 2018.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 6 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow clarified her political leanings after she said her husband Brad Falchuk incorrectly guessed her party affiliation.

The Oscar winner, 53, discussed the issue on the June 2 episode of her "Goop" podcast, and she also spoke with venture capitalist Trae Stephens about how issues in America are currently very politically "charged."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @goop/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow clarified what her political leanings are after her husband incorrectly guessed her party.

“Without that sort of open respectful dialogue, I'm not sure we can fix any of these problems that we're seeing in the country," Stephens said.

“I couldn't agree with you more,” Paltrow sighed.

“I noticed with my own husband too, who's the best person ever in the world. And he's so progressive. Like he has such a sweet heart and he wants to, like, make sure everybody's looked after,” she noted of the Glee co-creator, 55.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk began dating in 2014.

The Shakespeare in Love star and the TV producer tied the knot in 2018 after dating for four years.

“And I think in this climate, you know, sometimes I'm like, ‘Can you just listen to this?’” she continued, adding it can be “very triggering for people.”

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow Said She's 'Pretty Centrist'

MORE ON:
Gwyneth Paltrow

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow explained her political views on her 'Goop' podcast.

“It's become so binary, I think. And I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, trying to, I don't know, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of, like, righteousness and anger and fear. And I mean, I'm pretty centrist and my husband thinks I'm a Republican. But I think it's, which I'm not a Republican," the mother of two explained.

“I don't feel anything right now to be totally honest with you. I feel like I'm completely an independent," Paltrow admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

'I'm pretty centrist and my husband thinks I'm a Republican,' the actress said.

Paltrow then looked back on the time she visited Nashville and went to Bluegrass concert with Falchuk.

She recalled the pair watching the “this amazing girl” playing on stage, and she "had, like, completely different points of view than my husband."

This made the Marty Supreme actress worried about how her husband would react. “And I just thought, no, but this is so beautiful to see somebody who clearly is such a good person coming from such a different place,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow Said Her Husband Is a Feminist

image of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner said her husband is 'progressive.'

In December 2025, Paltrow attended The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala in Los Angeles where she said that Falchuk was a feminist while she accepted the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

"Before I go, I just want to say a good thank you to my manager, my husband, Brad Falchuk, who's the most feminist man I know, the most loving, who lets me be with myself every day," she joked on stage.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.