Gwyneth Paltrow Clarifies Her Political Stance After Her 'Progressive' Husband Incorrectly Stated Her Party: 'I'm Completely an Independent'
June 6 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow clarified her political leanings after she said her husband Brad Falchuk incorrectly guessed her party affiliation.
The Oscar winner, 53, discussed the issue on the June 2 episode of her "Goop" podcast, and she also spoke with venture capitalist Trae Stephens about how issues in America are currently very politically "charged."
“Without that sort of open respectful dialogue, I'm not sure we can fix any of these problems that we're seeing in the country," Stephens said.
“I couldn't agree with you more,” Paltrow sighed.
“I noticed with my own husband too, who's the best person ever in the world. And he's so progressive. Like he has such a sweet heart and he wants to, like, make sure everybody's looked after,” she noted of the Glee co-creator, 55.
The Shakespeare in Love star and the TV producer tied the knot in 2018 after dating for four years.
“And I think in this climate, you know, sometimes I'm like, ‘Can you just listen to this?’” she continued, adding it can be “very triggering for people.”
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“It's become so binary, I think. And I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, trying to, I don't know, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of, like, righteousness and anger and fear. And I mean, I'm pretty centrist and my husband thinks I'm a Republican. But I think it's, which I'm not a Republican," the mother of two explained.
“I don't feel anything right now to be totally honest with you. I feel like I'm completely an independent," Paltrow admitted.
Paltrow then looked back on the time she visited Nashville and went to Bluegrass concert with Falchuk.
She recalled the pair watching the “this amazing girl” playing on stage, and she "had, like, completely different points of view than my husband."
This made the Marty Supreme actress worried about how her husband would react. “And I just thought, no, but this is so beautiful to see somebody who clearly is such a good person coming from such a different place,” she said.
Gwyneth Paltrow Said Her Husband Is a Feminist
In December 2025, Paltrow attended The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala in Los Angeles where she said that Falchuk was a feminist while she accepted the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.
"Before I go, I just want to say a good thank you to my manager, my husband, Brad Falchuk, who's the most feminist man I know, the most loving, who lets me be with myself every day," she joked on stage.