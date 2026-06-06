Gwyneth Paltrow Clarifies Her Political Stance After Her 'Progressive' Husband Incorrectly Stated Her Party: 'I'm Completely an Independent'

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Gwyneth Paltrow clarified her political leanings after she said her husband Brad Falchuk incorrectly guessed her party affiliation. The Oscar winner, 53, discussed the issue on the June 2 episode of her "Goop" podcast, and she also spoke with venture capitalist Trae Stephens about how issues in America are currently very politically "charged."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @goop/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow clarified what her political leanings are after her husband incorrectly guessed her party.

“Without that sort of open respectful dialogue, I'm not sure we can fix any of these problems that we're seeing in the country," Stephens said. “I couldn't agree with you more,” Paltrow sighed. “I noticed with my own husband too, who's the best person ever in the world. And he's so progressive. Like he has such a sweet heart and he wants to, like, make sure everybody's looked after,” she noted of the Glee co-creator, 55.

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Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk began dating in 2014.

The Shakespeare in Love star and the TV producer tied the knot in 2018 after dating for four years. “And I think in this climate, you know, sometimes I'm like, ‘Can you just listen to this?’” she continued, adding it can be “very triggering for people.”

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Gwyneth Paltrow Said She's 'Pretty Centrist'

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Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow explained her political views on her 'Goop' podcast.

“It's become so binary, I think. And I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, trying to, I don't know, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of, like, righteousness and anger and fear. And I mean, I'm pretty centrist and my husband thinks I'm a Republican. But I think it's, which I'm not a Republican," the mother of two explained. “I don't feel anything right now to be totally honest with you. I feel like I'm completely an independent," Paltrow admitted.

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Source: MEGA 'I'm pretty centrist and my husband thinks I'm a Republican,' the actress said.

Paltrow then looked back on the time she visited Nashville and went to Bluegrass concert with Falchuk. She recalled the pair watching the “this amazing girl” playing on stage, and she "had, like, completely different points of view than my husband." This made the Marty Supreme actress worried about how her husband would react. “And I just thought, no, but this is so beautiful to see somebody who clearly is such a good person coming from such a different place,” she said.

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Gwyneth Paltrow Said Her Husband Is a Feminist

Source: MEGA The Oscar winner said her husband is 'progressive.'