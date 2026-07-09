Gwyneth Paltrow Refused to Have Kids With Ex Luke Wilson Over His Smoking Habit Years Before His Much-Younger Girlfriend Welcomed First Child

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Gwyneth Paltrow's past romance with ex-boyfriend Luke Wilson resurfaced following the birth of his first child with his much-younger girlfriend. In Amy Odell's book Gwyneth: The Biography, which hit bookshelves in July 2025, she claimed the actress had "thought about having a baby with Luke Wilson."

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Luke Wilson Had 2 Major Red Flags

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow and Luke Wilson dated from 2001 to 2002.

The Marty Supreme actress, 53, and Bottle Rocket star dated for about a year after meeting on the set of the film The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001. Around that time, Paltrow started thinking more seriously about having a child with Wilson, particularly after the death of her father, Bruce, in October 2002. However, the Legally Blonde star, 54, reportedly had two major red flags: "According to one of Gwyneth’s friends, he smoked a lot of pot and didn’t seem ready to be a parent."

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Gwyneth Paltrow and Luke Wilson Tried to Keep Romance a Secret

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow and Luke Wilson met on the set of 'The Royal Tenenbaums.'

“I have two goals for The Royal Tenenbaums. ‘Not to look like an a------ and figure out how to get a date with Gwyneth Paltrow,’” Wilson told a crew member, per the book. Wilson and Paltrow tried to keep their romance a secret, but "everyone on set knew," according to Odell.

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Luke Wilson Secretly Welcomed First Child Decades Later

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow moved on to date Coldplay's Chris Martin following her split from Luke Wilson.

The couple eventually went their separate ways, with Paltrow marrying Chris Martin in 2003. The pair welcomed two children, Apple and Moses, before ending their marriage in March 2014 after 13 years together. Paltrow later married Brad Falchuk in 2018. Wilson wouldn't become a father until more than 20 years later, as OK! reported on Wednesday, July 8, that the actor quietly welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Kendall Yates.

Luke Wilson and Kendall Yates Brought Newborn to Press Event

Source: MEGA Luke Wilson and Kendall Yates have been quietly dating for a few years.