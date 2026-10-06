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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Evidence Log of Ken Urker Being 'Harassed' Online as She Pushes for Cyberbullying Law After His Sudden Death

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker and (inset) a spreadsheet with cyberbullying evidence.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared an evidence log documenting years of severe harassment targeting Ken Urker, urging fans to sign a petition for Kenan's Law.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing followers some of the material she says documents the harassment directed at Ken Urker before his death at 34 on October 1.

"What you're seeing here isn't even a fraction of it," she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a carousel of screenshots. The material came from an evidence log she compiled over the years.

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The Comments Came From Across the Internet

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Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM

The shared logs compiled abusive comments from Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube that targeted Urker's intelligence, character, and relationship.

The collection included remarks from Reddit, TikTok and YouTube, among other platforms. They ranged from insults about Urker's character to speculation about his relationship with Blanchard and his sexuality.

One Reddit commenter called him "pretty empty headed" and "simple minded." Another wrote, "I think Ken is a creep," while a separate discussion described him as "insecure/controlling/gross and money-motive."

Elsewhere, a Reddit thread called him a "lazy loser looking to cash in" and "NOT playing with a full deck."

TikTok comments included more direct attacks. One asked, "Is this your next victim?" while another warned, "sleep with one eye open." A third comment addressed Urker directly: "What's up, Ken?? Nice to see you alive!!"

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'There Is Substantially More' to the Story

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard emphasized that the uploaded screenshots represent only a tiny fraction of the extensive harassment logs she compiled.

Blanchard made clear that the carousel represented only part of the material she had collected.

"These screenshots show only a small portion of an evidence log documenting the cyberbullying, ridicule, allegations, and targeted harassment Ken faced across social media over the years," she wrote. "There is substantially more that has yet to be documented."

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Ken Urker

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker, and their newborn child.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard pointed out that behind the relentless online abuse was a real person, father, and partner who was deeply loved.

Blanchard's caption then shifted from the individual comments to the broader effect of prolonged online abuse.

"People need to understand what sustained online harassment can look like when hundreds or thousands of individual posts, comments, videos, and discussions accumulate against one human being," she asserted.

She then brought the focus back to Urker, penning: "Behind the screen was a real person. A father and partner. Someone who was loved."

Kenan's Law Is at the Center of Her Appeal

Image of Ken Urker and his daughter.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard appealed directly to followers to sign the petition for Kenan’s Law, aiming to increase online accountability.

The post also formed part of Blanchard's continuing push for a piece of legislation aimed at strengthening protections and accountability around online harassment.

"Kenan's Law is about turning awareness into change," she wrote. "It is about recognizing the cumulative impact of cyberbullying and pushing for stronger protections and accountability online."

Blanchard ended the post with a direct appeal to her followers: "Please sign and share the petition for Kenan's Law. 🕊️."

Blanchard believes Urker died from a drug overdose, though his official cause of death has not been released.

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