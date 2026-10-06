NEWS Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Evidence Log of Ken Urker Being 'Harassed' Online as She Pushes for Cyberbullying Law After His Sudden Death Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared an evidence log documenting years of severe harassment targeting Ken Urker, urging fans to sign a petition for Kenan's Law. Joshua Sila Oct. 6 2026, Published 11:54 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing followers some of the material she says documents the harassment directed at Ken Urker before his death at 34 on October 1. "What you're seeing here isn't even a fraction of it," she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a carousel of screenshots. The material came from an evidence log she compiled over the years.

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The Comments Came From Across the Internet

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM The shared logs compiled abusive comments from Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube that targeted Urker's intelligence, character, and relationship.

The collection included remarks from Reddit, TikTok and YouTube, among other platforms. They ranged from insults about Urker's character to speculation about his relationship with Blanchard and his sexuality. One Reddit commenter called him "pretty empty headed" and "simple minded." Another wrote, "I think Ken is a creep," while a separate discussion described him as "insecure/controlling/gross and money-motive." Elsewhere, a Reddit thread called him a "lazy loser looking to cash in" and "NOT playing with a full deck." TikTok comments included more direct attacks. One asked, "Is this your next victim?" while another warned, "sleep with one eye open." A third comment addressed Urker directly: "What's up, Ken?? Nice to see you alive!!"

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'There Is Substantially More' to the Story

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard emphasized that the uploaded screenshots represent only a tiny fraction of the extensive harassment logs she compiled.

Blanchard made clear that the carousel represented only part of the material she had collected. "These screenshots show only a small portion of an evidence log documenting the cyberbullying, ridicule, allegations, and targeted harassment Ken faced across social media over the years," she wrote. "There is substantially more that has yet to be documented."

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Ken Urker

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard pointed out that behind the relentless online abuse was a real person, father, and partner who was deeply loved.

Blanchard's caption then shifted from the individual comments to the broader effect of prolonged online abuse. "People need to understand what sustained online harassment can look like when hundreds or thousands of individual posts, comments, videos, and discussions accumulate against one human being," she asserted. She then brought the focus back to Urker, penning: "Behind the screen was a real person. A father and partner. Someone who was loved."

Kenan's Law Is at the Center of Her Appeal

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/ INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard appealed directly to followers to sign the petition for Kenan’s Law, aiming to increase online accountability.