Inside Ken Urker's Final Hours: What Happened Before Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Died

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reached Out to Ken Urker on His Birthday

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé, Ken Urker, was found unresponsive at a Louisiana home.

According to TMZ, Blanchard texted Urker "happy birthday" but did not get a response. The exact status of their relationship at the time of Urker's death remains unclear, as reports have offered conflicting accounts. However, the two had reconnected and reconciled in 2024 after years of an on-again, off-again relationship and later welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in December of that year.

Article continues below advertisement

Ken Urker Was Found Unresponsive

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker died on October 1.

Sources told the news outlet that Blanchard's brother, Dylan, and his wife discovered Urker at his Raceland, La., home. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office later confirmed Urker was pronounced dead at the property. "We responded to a residence at 107 Double H Drive, Lot 4, in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation," authorities said in a statement.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spoke Out After Ken Urker's Death

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker died on his 34th birthday.