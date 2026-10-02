Inside Ken Urker's Final Hours: What Happened Before Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Died
Oct. 2 2026, Updated 8:46 a.m. ET
Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé and the father of her daughter, died on what would have been his 34th birthday.
Blanchard and both families are reportedly "in shock" following Urker's sudden death on October 1. As authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his passing, OK! breaks down what happened in the hours before and after his death.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reached Out to Ken Urker on His Birthday
According to TMZ, Blanchard texted Urker "happy birthday" but did not get a response.
The exact status of their relationship at the time of Urker's death remains unclear, as reports have offered conflicting accounts. However, the two had reconnected and reconciled in 2024 after years of an on-again, off-again relationship and later welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in December of that year.
Ken Urker Was Found Unresponsive
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Sources told the news outlet that Blanchard's brother, Dylan, and his wife discovered Urker at his Raceland, La., home. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office later confirmed Urker was pronounced dead at the property.
"We responded to a residence at 107 Double H Drive, Lot 4, in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation," authorities said in a statement.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spoke Out After Ken Urker's Death
An official cause of death has yet to be disclosed, but Blanchard said Urker died in his bed after he "overdosed."
"I don't know if it was intentional or not," she told People. "He was not in a good state of mind lately."
Reacting to Urker's sudden passing, she added, "I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns."
Blanchard also remembered Urker as "an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved."
"He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase," she continued. "Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us."
According to the mom-of-one, Urker faced intense public scrutiny throughout their relationship and endured "relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms."
"The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure," she told People. "I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment."
Blanchard expressed, "There are no words that can express the depth of this loss. I ask for privacy and compassion for our daughter, our families, and everyone grieving Ken during this incredibly painful time. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten."