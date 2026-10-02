Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claims Fiancé Ken Urker Died of an Overdose: 'He Was Not in a Good State of Mind'

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has spoken out for the first time following the sudden death of her fiancé, Ken Urker. Blanchard, who called Urker her "forever soulmate," claimed he passed away from an overdose, though his cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Ken Urker Was Found Unresponsive

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker passed away at his home in Louisiana.

Urker was found unresponsive in his bed by Blanchard's brother, Dylan, and his wife at his Raceland, La., home. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office later confirmed Ken was pronounced dead at the property. "We responded to a residence at 107 Double H Drive, Lot 4, in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation," authorities said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don’t Know If It Was Intentional or Not'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker shared daughter Aurora.

Even though she had never seen Ken take drugs, Gypsy told TMZ a substance was found at the scene. "I’m in disbelief. I can’t think," she said in a separate interview. "I’ve screamed until my throat burns." "I don’t know if it was intentional or not," Gypsy shared. "He was not in a good state of mind lately." The mom-of-one, who shared her 1-year-old daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, with Ken, said her baby’s father did not have a drug problem.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'He Will Forever Be My Soulmate'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard said Ken Urker received hate online.

"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved," Gypsy continued. "He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase." "Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit," she said. "The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure." "I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment," Gypsy added.

'I Ask for Privacy and Compassion'

Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard added she has 'no words' following Ken Urker's sudden death.