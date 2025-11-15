'Hacks' Season 5: Plot, Cast, Release Date and More

Here's everything to know about 'Hacks' Season 5, from the plot to cast members and latest updates.

Hacks is about to take viewers on another rollercoaster of laughs and drama in its next season.

Before the Hacks Season 4 finale aired on May 29, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the renewal of the Max show for a fifth season in a May 27 media release.

"Yes! More! We congratulate Hacks' singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said.

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, added, "Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time. We're beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen [Statsky], Paul [W. Downs], Lucia [Aniello], our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max."

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder also celebrated the renewal on Max's Instagram account.

"I'm so excited," Smart expressed. "Hacks just got officially picked up for season 5. I'm thrilled! Congratulations to my cast and everybody in the production. And to all of our Hacks fans out there, please join us again for season 5. Yay!"

Meanwhile, Einbinder shared, "It's official. We're coming back for season 5, baby! And don't worry, I will continue to pitch the l------ arc."