'Hacks' Season 5: Plot, Cast, Release Date and More
Nov. 15 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
When Was 'Hacks' Renewed for Season 5?
Hacks is about to take viewers on another rollercoaster of laughs and drama in its next season.
Before the Hacks Season 4 finale aired on May 29, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the renewal of the Max show for a fifth season in a May 27 media release.
"Yes! More! We congratulate Hacks' singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said.
Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, added, "Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time. We're beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen [Statsky], Paul [W. Downs], Lucia [Aniello], our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max."
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder also celebrated the renewal on Max's Instagram account.
"I'm so excited," Smart expressed. "Hacks just got officially picked up for season 5. I'm thrilled! Congratulations to my cast and everybody in the production. And to all of our Hacks fans out there, please join us again for season 5. Yay!"
Meanwhile, Einbinder shared, "It's official. We're coming back for season 5, baby! And don't worry, I will continue to pitch the l------ arc."
What Will 'Hacks' Season 5 Be About?
While the official synopsis for Hacks Season 5 has not yet been released, Smart and Einbinder already teased fans about what's next for their respective characters.
"I've thought about that so often and I can't really picture it. I have no idea what they have in mind, and they've had it in mind for years. I just haven't asked," the 74-year-old Tony-nominated actress told Deadline.
Meanwhile, the 30-year-old comedian discussed what she hopes will happen to her character, Ava, in the upcoming season.
"I do think when I look at Ava's life, it does feel like her whole life has been about Deborah. And I would love to see them maintain a relationship, a real relationship, whilst filling out the rest of their lives," said Einbinder. "Deborah has a grandchild. Ava should probably connect to people her age and her community. I would love to see her nurture relationships."
Which Cast Members Are Returning for 'Hacks' Season 5?
Following the events of Season 4, viewers can expect to see familiar faces in the next installment.
Smart, Einbinder and Downs are expected to reprise their roles and star alongside Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Jane Adams, Aristotle Athari, Dan Bucatinsky, Polly Draper, Paul Felder, Tony Goldwyn, Helen Hunt, Lorenza Izzo, Poppy Liu, Luenell, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Sibilly and Lauren Weedman.
Hacks Season 4 newcomers might also be on board, including: Jasmine Ashanti, Eric Balfour, Robby Hoffman, Sandy Honig, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Matt Oberg, Julianne Nicholson, Katy Sullivan, Jake Shane, Holmes, Bresha Webb, Grover Whitmore III and Michaela Watkins.
Where Can Fans Watch 'Hacks' Season 5?
When Will 'Hacks' Season 5 Premiere?
As of press time, there is no official release date for Hacks Season 5, though it is widely speculated that the show could return in 2026.