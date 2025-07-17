Who Is Meg Stalter? 6 Things to Know About the 'Too Much' Star

Meg Stalter has captured hearts and stolen the spotlight as Jessica in the Netflix comedy series Too Much.

The 34-year-old comedian-actress was born in Cleveland on September 15, 1990, but her family relocated to Dayton when she was 12.

"We grew up in Huber Heights. We lived in Centerville. Right now, I'm in Riverside," Stalter shared in an interview.

She revealed they had "a weird time" in their lives when they were living in Huber Heights "with horses and chickens," explaining, "There was a little farm in a suburb. It was kind of strange, but it was fun to experience that. I feel like Ohio is a nice place to come back to and be from."

Stalter also told The Guardian she came from "a loud family" with 20 cousins, two sisters, a brother and "lots of aunts."

"These are funny, opinionated, not-very-quiet women with big personalities – and that was totally normal. So it was, umm, interesting to then be in the real world where women are made to feel they can't be those things," she said of her loved ones.