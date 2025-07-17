Who Is Meg Stalter? 6 Things to Know About the 'Too Much' Star
Meg Stalter Is From Ohio
Meg Stalter has captured hearts and stolen the spotlight as Jessica in the Netflix comedy series Too Much.
The 34-year-old comedian-actress was born in Cleveland on September 15, 1990, but her family relocated to Dayton when she was 12.
"We grew up in Huber Heights. We lived in Centerville. Right now, I'm in Riverside," Stalter shared in an interview.
She revealed they had "a weird time" in their lives when they were living in Huber Heights "with horses and chickens," explaining, "There was a little farm in a suburb. It was kind of strange, but it was fun to experience that. I feel like Ohio is a nice place to come back to and be from."
Stalter also told The Guardian she came from "a loud family" with 20 cousins, two sisters, a brother and "lots of aunts."
"These are funny, opinionated, not-very-quiet women with big personalities – and that was totally normal. So it was, umm, interesting to then be in the real world where women are made to feel they can't be those things," she said of her loved ones.
Meg Stalter Was in Her High School Drama Club
Before launching an acting career, Stalter had already developed an interest in acting when she was in high school. She was a member of Wayne High School's drama club, though she reportedly never landed a lead role.
"I think my drama club teacher really didn't like me, because I would be the goof-off. I wouldn't get the part, so I would be joking backstage and being too loud. But since I made friends with everyone, they elected me drama club president, and she was really p----- about it," Stalter, who graduated from a Catholic elementary school, recalled.
Meg Stalter Went to College But Later Began Pursuing an Acting Career
Following her high school graduation, Stalter attended Sinclair and Wright State "for a little bit" since she did not have the money to move to Los Angeles. When she turned 24, she relocated to Chicago to pursue stand-up comedy.
"And I performed for years there. It went OK, but not much was happening for me," she told The Guardian.
She moved to New York in 2019 but eventually returned to her mother's house in Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the outbreak affected the industries, she believed that more opportunities came her way during that time.
"When the pandemic came, I just started doing more and more online stuff and I was doing at one point Instagram live shows every night," she added. "And my following … I don't even know how many more I have now on Instagram and Twitter than I did before, but it's a lot more. I think everyone just wants online material. We all want to laugh and forget how stressed we're."
Megan Stalter Is Dating Maddie Allen
Stalter, who came out as bisexual, met her girlfriend, Maddie, through a dating app, she revealed in an interview with Gayety. They have been dating since 2022.
"No one's perfect except for my girlfriend," she gushed about her partner while speaking to Rolling Stone.
Meg Stalter Has Appeared in Different Films and TV Shows Before 'Too Much'
Before starring in Lena Dunham's comedy series, Stalter had already worked on various films and TV shows, including Sometimes I Think About Dying, First Time Female Doctor and Hacks, among others.
She was also tapped to portray Cora in the q---- rom-com Cora Bora.
"I would've loved to see a movie like this when I was younger. You don't [often] see the lead of a movie as bisexual, not super-skinny and also in a bad mood all the time," she told People.
Stalter continued, "It wasn't just exciting because I was the lead. It was exciting, because it's so special… Someone may see it and be like, 'Oh, that is possible.' You know, if you see it, you can be it."
'Too Much' Marks Megan Stalter's First Leading TV Role
Stalter was not given the chance to play a lead role in her high school's drama club, but she finally scored her big break when she landed her first starring role in Dunham's Too Much.
As a fan of Girls, she had one of her dreams come true when Dunham sent her a message on Instagram about a project in 2022. They finally collaborated on the Netflix comedy series, which premiered on July 10.
"Jessica is a combination of me, Lena, and her own fictional stuff," she said of her character, Jessica, in an interview with Tudum. "We were able to improvise or bring Lena notes. If I were the lead of a show where people weren't collaborative, I would feel pressure to get everything a certain way. She let us put so much of ourselves in the show."