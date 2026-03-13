Hailey Bieber Puts Her Cheeky Backside on Full Display in Yellow String Bikini: See Photo
March 13 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber was feeling flirty, putting her cheeky backside on full display in a steamy new photo.
The Rhode Beauty founder, 29, left little to the imagination by stripping down into a tiny, yellow string bikini in a snap posted via Instagram on Thursday, March 12.
Hailey Bieber Flaunts Bikini Body
In the seductive snap, Bieber was lying on her stomach, showing off the thin yellow straps of her barely-there bikini. The influencer rocked a fresh face as she flaunted her butt to the camera.
"It's summer," she captioned the post.
The model's A-list friends didn't waste a second, flooding the comments with messages of admiration and praise.
"Oh!" Kylie Jenner wrote, while her older sister Khloé Kardashian added, "Oh hi."
Clearly in tune with the inside joke, singer Justine Skye added, "OHHHHHH!!!!!"
Hailey Bieber Made Headlines After a Sushi Date
The racy photo comes one week after the model and her husband, Justin Bieber, made headlines following a confrontation with paparazzi.
The pair was spotted on a romantic sushi date in Los Angeles on March 6, and after dinner, several photographers were waiting in a private parking area for the couple to leave.
As the celebrity couple approached their vehicle, Hailey walked slightly ahead while the "Baby" singer, 32, tried to keep his face covered from the cameras.
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Justin Bieber Tossed a Water Bottle at Paparazzi
The situation seemingly escalated once the couple got inside the car, as Justin tossed a water bottle toward the paparazzi while their driver shouted, "Watch out!"
Hailey had recently opened up about their marriage and how they navigate their life in the spotlight.
Hailey Bieber Is 'Taking It a Day at a Time' With Justin Bieber
"We’re just taking it a day at a time," Hailey told GQ in November 2025. "We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."
The model also reflected on welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024 and how motherhood changed her life.
"I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," she explained. "But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time. And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."