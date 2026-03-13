Hailey Bieber Puts Her Cheeky Backside on Full Display in Yellow String Bikini: See Photo

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Hailey Bieber was feeling flirty, putting her cheeky backside on full display in a steamy new photo. The Rhode Beauty founder, 29, left little to the imagination by stripping down into a tiny, yellow string bikini in a snap posted via Instagram on Thursday, March 12.

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Hailey Bieber Flaunts Bikini Body

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber wasn't shy about hiding her backside in new photos.

In the seductive snap, Bieber was lying on her stomach, showing off the thin yellow straps of her barely-there bikini. The influencer rocked a fresh face as she flaunted her butt to the camera. "It's summer," she captioned the post. The model's A-list friends didn't waste a second, flooding the comments with messages of admiration and praise. "Oh!" Kylie Jenner wrote, while her older sister Khloé Kardashian added, "Oh hi." Clearly in tune with the inside joke, singer Justine Skye added, "OHHHHHH!!!!!"

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Hailey Bieber Made Headlines After a Sushi Date

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber made headlines last week after an interaction outside a sushi restaurant.

The racy photo comes one week after the model and her husband, Justin Bieber, made headlines following a confrontation with paparazzi. The pair was spotted on a romantic sushi date in Los Angeles on March 6, and after dinner, several photographers were waiting in a private parking area for the couple to leave. As the celebrity couple approached their vehicle, Hailey walked slightly ahead while the "Baby" singer, 32, tried to keep his face covered from the cameras.

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Justin Bieber Tossed a Water Bottle at Paparazzi

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber allegedly threw a water bottle at paparazzi.

The situation seemingly escalated once the couple got inside the car, as Justin tossed a water bottle toward the paparazzi while their driver shouted, "Watch out!" Hailey had recently opened up about their marriage and how they navigate their life in the spotlight.

Hailey Bieber Is 'Taking It a Day at a Time' With Justin Bieber

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber said she and Justin Bieber were 'taking it a day at a time.'