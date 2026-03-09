Annoyed Justin Bieber Chucks Water Bottle at Paparazzi After Sushi Date With Wife Hailey in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber appeared frustrated with paparazzi after stepping out for a sushi date with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in Los Angeles. On Friday, March 6, several photographers were waiting for the couple in a private parking area after their dinner outing, per a clip posted by an outlet. As they walked back to their car, Justin kept his head down and covered his face while Hailey walked slightly ahead of him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber went out for sushi with Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the pair got inside the vehicle, the situation escalated. Justin tossed a bottle of water toward the paparazzi as their driver warned, “Watch out!” For the casual date night, the “Baby” singer kept his look relaxed, as he wore an all-blue sweatshirt paired with a sweater jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey, meanwhile, opted for a simple but stylish outfit, donning a beige long-sleeve top with denim pants, as she let her mid-length hair fall naturally over her shoulders. The outing comes months after Hailey opened up about their marriage and how the couple navigates life in the spotlight. "We’re just taking it a day at a time," Hailey told GQ of her relationship. "We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paparazzi were waiting for the couple after their date.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old also reflected on how becoming a mother has completely changed her life. "I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," she explained. "But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time. And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber threw a water bottle toward photographers.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey previously addressed rumors about trouble in their marriage during an interview published in July 2025. "It's not real," she asserted. "And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber recently spoke about their marriage in an interview.