Annoyed Justin Bieber Chucks Water Bottle at Paparazzi After Sushi Date With Wife Hailey in L.A.
March 9 2026, Published 8:45 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber appeared frustrated with paparazzi after stepping out for a sushi date with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in Los Angeles.
On Friday, March 6, several photographers were waiting for the couple in a private parking area after their dinner outing, per a clip posted by an outlet. As they walked back to their car, Justin kept his head down and covered his face while Hailey walked slightly ahead of him.
Once the pair got inside the vehicle, the situation escalated. Justin tossed a bottle of water toward the paparazzi as their driver warned, “Watch out!”
For the casual date night, the “Baby” singer kept his look relaxed, as he wore an all-blue sweatshirt paired with a sweater jacket.
Hailey, meanwhile, opted for a simple but stylish outfit, donning a beige long-sleeve top with denim pants, as she let her mid-length hair fall naturally over her shoulders.
The outing comes months after Hailey opened up about their marriage and how the couple navigates life in the spotlight.
"We’re just taking it a day at a time," Hailey told GQ of her relationship. "We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The 29-year-old also reflected on how becoming a mother has completely changed her life.
"I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," she explained. "But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time. And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."
Hailey previously addressed rumors about trouble in their marriage during an interview published in July 2025.
"It's not real," she asserted. "And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."
A few months earlier, she also opened up about how difficult it can be to deal with public speculation — especially after becoming a mom.
"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," the social media star told Vogue in May. "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced and They’re this' and 'They’re not happy.' It is such a mindf---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."