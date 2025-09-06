CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS Hailey Bieber Rocks the Canadian Tuxedo Sans Shirt for New Campaign Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber showed off a daring double-denim ensemble for a new DKNY campaign. OK! Staff Sept. 6 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber is making waves in the fashion world as the new global face of DKNY! The 28-year-old model and beauty entrepreneur shines in the brand's Fall 2025 collection, showcasing her effortless style in images released on Tuesday, September 2.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The 28-year-old model showcased varsity jackets, crop tops and modern DKNY staples.

In these striking visuals, the model sported key pieces like a varsity jacket splashed with taxi-yellow lettering and a daring double-denim ensemble — without a shirt! It's a fresh twist on the classic Canadian tuxedo. Given her connection to Canada through her husband, Justin Bieber, this look seems only fitting.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber's outfit is connected to husband Justin's Canadian roots.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson, the campaign captured Hailey in her element: cool, composed and effortlessly stylish. Hailey accessorized her outfits and donned a New York Yankees cap. She also combined structured blazers, crisp white shirts and revealing crop tops. The campaign also showcased the brand's standout accessories.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram This is Hailey Bieber's first campaign since FILA in 2024.

"Beyond her phenomenal success story, she has an aspirational yet relatable style that captures our brand ethos. Hailey gives off incredible energy through her attitude and style that captures the spirit of New York," Jeff Goldfarb, executive vice president of G-III Apparel Group said. The collection fused classic DKNY aesthetics with modern silhouettes. The campaign also reflects Hailey's personal style.

This partnership arrived after her beauty brand Rhode was acquired by E.l.f. Beauty for an impressive $1 billion in May. "Rhode is my world. It so doesn't feel like a job to me," she said at the Business of Beauty Global Forum in June. The new DKNY campaign also marked Hailey's return to modeling after welcoming her son, Jack, in August 2024. She recently celebrated his first birthday, sharing sweet moments on Instagram with the heartfelt message: "1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified🩵."

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber recently celebrated her son Jack’s first birthday.