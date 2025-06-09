Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Butt in Rare Thirst Trap as Fans Catch Model's 'Therapy' Confession: Photos
Hailey Bieber's jaw-dropping figure was once again overshadowed by invasive social media sleuths.
The model took to Instagram on Sunday, June 8, with a series of stunning snaps, however, fans were more focused on her subtle change to the post's caption and called her out on the strange switch-up.
Hailey Bieber Subtly Changes Her Caption
"lemon drop martinis all summer long 👍🍋🍸," the upload's caption now reads, though it initially said, "lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long. 👍🍋🍸."
In the comments section of Bieber's post, critics called out the Rhode Skin founder, with one hater claiming it was "too late to change it" after "too many people already" had receipts of her first message via screenshots.
Another follower jokingly wondered whether they "hallucinated" the therapy mention.
"Why did you delete the therapy part friend?" a third fan asked.
While she slightly altered the post's caption, all of her drool-worthy thirst traps remained the same.
In one of the photos — and a similar video — Bieber showed off her butt in a gray thong bikini, as she had one of her Rhode eye patches stuck to one of her cheeks.
The picture showcased the brunette beauty looking over her shoulder with black sunglasses and a messy bun. She held onto a white mug and sported a thin long-sleeved hoodie that matched the color of her bathing suit bottoms.
Hailey Bieber Stuns in Black Bikini
In another photo from Hailey's beach vacation, the mom-of-one — who welcomed her son, Jack Blues, with husband Justin in August 2024 — switched into an all-black bikini set.
The breathtaking beauty accessorized the look with a stylish black cowboy hat and a matching bolero.
In an additional image, Hailey gave fans a peek at her postpartum tummy, as the photo solely focused in on her belly button.
The businesswoman had on black sneakers, plaid boxer shorts and a white crop top.
Hailey's upload comes as fans remain concerned for her husband's well-being, as well as the state of her and Justin's marriage.
Fans Concerned About Hailey and Justin Bieber
The mention of therapy fueled admirers of the couple's theory that there could be trouble in paradise between the two amid a series of alarming Instagram posts from the "Peaches" singer — who recently shared photos of himself smoking what looked like marijuana in the same setting as his and Hailey's baby boy.
Hailey recently commented on the internet's obsession with her relationship during a cover story with Vogue last month, admitting: "You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. I thought seven years in it would’ve [died down] already, and it hasn’t. I guess these b------ are going to be mad."