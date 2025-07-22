Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Toned Tummy After Posting About Perioral Dermatitis Flare-Up: Photo
Hailey Bieber is keeping it real!
The 28-year-old model snapped a mirror selfie that showed off her toned tummy in a cute gingham crop top and black pants. She posted the pic to her Instagram Story just days after opening up about a frustrating skin flare-up on July 18.
In the close-up shot, the Rhode founder looked fresh-faced and confident as she posed on what seemed to be a yacht deck. Her glowing complexion, barely-there makeup and visible freckles highlighted her signature effortless beauty.
Just a few days earlier, Bieber got real with fans by sharing a makeup-free photo showing a perioral dermatitis flare-up — a common skin condition that causes red bumps around the mouth and nose.
“Always flares when I’m traveling a lot, sleep deprived, hormones, the wrong SPF, new products, stress,” she wrote over the photo, listing all the usual triggers.
In the next slide, the businesswoman shared what she uses when her skin acts up.
“So minimal. Rinse my face with water, prescription Azelaic, Hypochlorous acid, Clindamycin, Glazing milk,” she added.
This isn’t the first time Bieber has spoken out about her skin struggles.
Back in March 2024, she shared a TikTok where she opened up about her years-long battle with perioral dermatitis. She described it as a condition that looks like acne or rosacea, with tiny red bumps around the nose and mouth.
“This is something that I have had since I was about 19 or 20,” she explained in the video. “And I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well. I'm having a pretty bad flare-up right now so I wanted to share what I use when I'm having a flare-up.”
She captioned the clip, “Perioral Dermatitis! Let’s talk about it.”
Bieber also gave fans a look at a “less irritated” version of her skin and doubled down on what works best to calm her flare-ups.
“And in the daytime, I use something called Clindamycin, which is also a prescription you can get from a dermatologist,” she explained, adding that the antibiotic helps “stop the growth of bacteria on the skin.”
The blonde babe also posted about her skin condition back in 2022.
In an Instagram Story at the time, she wrote that she’d had it “for a few years” and was trying to be “as transparent as possible” with her fans.
“It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes,” she said. “Some things I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that's too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.”