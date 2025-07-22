Hailey Bieber showed off her toned abs in a chic crop top just days after revealing a perioral dermatitis flare-up.

The 28-year-old model snapped a mirror selfie that showed off her toned tummy in a cute gingham crop top and black pants. She posted the pic to her Instagram Story just days after opening up about a frustrating skin flare-up on July 18.

In the close-up shot, the Rhode founder looked fresh-faced and confident as she posed on what seemed to be a yacht deck. Her glowing complexion, barely-there makeup and visible freckles highlighted her signature effortless beauty.

The mom-of-one looked confident and glowing in her new selfie.

Just a few days earlier, Bieber got real with fans by sharing a makeup-free photo showing a perioral dermatitis flare-up — a common skin condition that causes red bumps around the mouth and nose.

Hailey Bieber kept it honest with fans about her skin.

“Always flares when I’m traveling a lot, sleep deprived, hormones, the wrong SPF, new products, stress,” she wrote over the photo, listing all the usual triggers.

In the next slide, the businesswoman shared what she uses when her skin acts up.

“So minimal. Rinse my face with water, prescription Azelaic, Hypochlorous acid, Clindamycin, Glazing milk,” she added.