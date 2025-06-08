Hailey Bieber Strikes Gold: Model Sells Rhode Beauty for a Whopping $1 Billion!

"For me, that spans across all things in my life — [from] beauty [to] how I edit my wardrobe. It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for," she told People back in 2022.

"That's how I look at skincare as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."