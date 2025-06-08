or
Hailey Bieber Strikes Gold: Model Sells Rhode Beauty for a Whopping $1 Billion!

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber sold her skincare brand, Rhode Beauty, in a stunning $1 billion deal.

By:

June 8 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber has just hit the jackpot. In a jaw-dropping turn of events, her beauty brand, Rhode Beauty, has been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for an astounding $1 billion — solidifying her status as a billionaire just three years after launching her venture.

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber became a billionaire after e.l.f. Beauty bought Rhode for $1 billion.

From Vision to Billion-Dollar Brand

Bieber founded Rhode Beauty in 2022, turning her iconic glazed donut skin glow into a thriving business. The model and entrepreneur didn't take this venture lightly. During the pandemic in 2020, Bieber devoted invaluable time to create a brand that truly resonates with her vision, collaborating with cosmetic chemists and dermatologists to craft the perfect formulations.

"For me, that spans across all things in my life — [from] beauty [to] how I edit my wardrobe. It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for," she told People back in 2022.

"That's how I look at skincare as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

e.l.f. Beauty scored a big deal by buying up Rhode Beauty.

The Big Deal: Rhode Beauty's New Chapter

On May 28, news broke that e.l.f. Beauty had signed a monumental deal to acquire Rhode Beauty for $1 billion. This massive deal includes a $600 million cash payment, $200 million in shares for Rhode's existing equity holders, and an additional $200 million earnout based on future performance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rhode Beauty's financial success is already impressive, generating $212 million by March 31 — and with plans to launch in Sephora later this year, expectations for growth are sky-high.

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018 and had a big wedding in 2019.

Insiders Knew This Day Would Come

Just a month before the announcement, insiders revealed to Life & Style that Bieber was on the brink of billionaire status through Rhode Beauty.

"She launched the line less than three years ago, and the success she's already had is absolutely phenomenal. Hailey could cash out today, but she's made it very clear she is in this for the long haul," the source disclosed.

Despite perceptions that the star might just be coasting on her famous name — being married to Justin Bieber and all — sources insisted she's deeply involved in product development.

"Hailey has developed each product from the ground up with the goal of creating skincare that actually works," they noted.

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber launched Rhode Beauty after her own journey to healthier skin inspired her.

Her own "journey toward healthier skin" inspired this venture, particularly her nearly decade-long struggle with perioral dermatitis, which led to a rash around her nose and mouth.

"Over the years, she has tried so many products and a lot of them only made her complexion worse," the insider explained. "The whole aim of her label is to offer clean products with minimal ingredients because ultimately, she uses everything herself, and she wants to be able to stand behind it."

