Bikini-Clad Hailey Bieber Flaunts Toned Tummy on the Beach: Photos

Photo of Hailey Bieber.
Source: MEGA; @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her toned figure and new Rhode lip tint in a sizzling bikini post.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 7:40 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber is turning up the heat just in time for summer!

The 28-year-old model lit up Instagram with a series of beachy snaps on Wednesday, July 2, flaunting her toned physique in a teeny black bikini and showing off a bright yellow lip tint from her beauty brand, Rhode, cleverly clipped to her bikini bottoms.

“Lemontini ballerini 🍋🍸 @rhode,” she wrote in the caption.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram
With her sleek hair pulled back, glowing skin on full display and minimalist jewelry adding just the right touch, Bieber nailed that effortlessly hot girl summer energy.

One shot showed her midriff front and center, while another gave a close-up of the Rhode product hanging stylishly from her string bikini.

hailey bieber justin bieber marriage troubles
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared bikini photos while promoting her Rhode lip tint.

She even snapped a mirror selfie with a matching yellow phone case and lip tint in hand.

Fans went wild in the comments section, with the post quickly racking up over 1.4 million likes.

“Officially my favorite Rhode launch 🍋✨😍,” one fan declared, while another wrote, “crying in Brazilian bc I WANT IT SO BADLYYYYYYYY.”

“Yesssssss mama 🔥,” added a third.

“So gorgeous,” one wrote, while another said, “This is the definition of a perfect summer!!! 💛.”

hailey bieber rhode lemon launch
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The model's sultry post received over 1.4 million likes.

The sun-kissed post dropped amid reports that not everything is as picture-perfect behind the scenes.

Sources close to the brunette babe and husband Justin Bieber said there’s been tension in their marriage for a while now.

One insider revealed that the "Baby" singer has been “going through a difficult time,” and though “he’s doing his best,” the struggle has been real.

Another source shared that Hailey is “giving him room to get himself back on track,” but the emotional weight has taken a toll on her — even dimming some of her recent career wins.

“Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through. Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It’s been really hard on her,” the confidant said.

justin bieber malibu incident hailey reacts
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber are going through a tough time in their marriage, a source said.

Justin was recently spotted having a heated moment outside Soho House in Malibu, and sources said the stress is mounting.

“The last month has been the most challenging time in their relationship,” they revealed.

hailey bieber faith keeps marriage strong
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The couple’s faith allegedly plays a big role in keeping them together.

“Hailey’s worried about Justin, especially with a [baby at home],” they continued. “He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there’s concern.”

Still, insiders insist divorce isn’t happening, largely due to the couple’s shared faith.

“[It] is a big part of their life,” the insider added. “They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other. They’ll do anything to make it work.”

