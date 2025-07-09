Hailey Bieber Goes Braless With Hidden String Bikini Top During Rhode Event in Spain: Photos
What a vision! Hailey Bieber chose an incredible look while she hosted the Rhode Summer Club event in Mallorca, Spain, wearing an outfit that gave the illusion that she was going braless.
Bieber, 28, wore a string bikini top with a nude strap across the chest. The triangle top matched her yellow and white cropped short sleeved jacket and matching capri pants. The skincare mogul held onto a refreshing yellow beverage as she launched the Rhode Lemontini collection.
Hailey Bieber Appeared to Go Braless
In one photo taken at the event, Bieber had the jacket open and the bikini top perfectly blended into the jacket to give the illusion she wasn't wearing anything underneath. She sported a yellow watch to match the ensemble while holding onto a lemontini drink.
A second snapshot showed Bieber with the jacket buttoned at the top but left open underneath, with the nude strap barely visible across her cleavage. She stood in front of a set of loungers at the beachside event, where yellow Rhode themed items including a makeup bag and flip flops were seen to help celebrate the upcoming launch of the brand's Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini.
Hailey Bieber Has a Hot New Rhode Product on the Way
After the announcement about the lip tint dropping on July 14, the product already had a wait list of fans wanting to get ahold of the product.
"Here just for Rhode summer, it’s a shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail. Our nourishing formula hydrates and replenishes lips while leaving a glossy, high-shine finish," the description reads of the limited-time item.
The company noted that it is the "first version of our improved Peptide Lip Treatment and Tint formula," which is the "same nourishing gloss you know and love, now with a lasting smooth texture." Rhode's full lip treat and tint collection "will transition to the upgrade on August 14."
Hailey Bieber Sold Rhode for $1 Billion
Bieber launched Rhode in June 2022, and in just under three short years she sold the skincare company for a whopping $1 billion to e.l.f. Beauty in May.
"To be acquired and recognized by such a powerful global company feels like such an honor to her. She can't wait to take Rhode global. She also received a generous cash payout as part of the deal," a source told a news outlet at the time of the acquisition.
Bieber continues to remain highly involved as the brand's chief creative officer, head of innovation and strategic advisor.
Sure enough, Rhode is already going global, announcing on Monday, July 7, that as of July 14 they will begin shipping products to Austria, Denmark, Finland, Greece, The Netherlands, Poland and Sweden. The Instagram post revealing the big news showed Bieber in a black bikini kneeling onto a yellow customized Rhode jet ski.
Justin Bieber Called Hailey Bieber 'My Forever'
While Bieber's business life is on top of the world at the moment, her marriage is in wonderful shape as well.
Justin Bieber shared a series of photos smiling and tightly hugging his wife while sitting on a bench overlooking the ocean on Sunday, July 6.
"My forever 'n always," the "Peaches" singer wrote in the caption.
Justin and Hailey wed in a civil courthouse ceremony in September 2018, following it up with a formal wedding at a South Carolina resort one year later. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.