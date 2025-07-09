Bieber launched Rhode in June 2022, and in just under three short years she sold the skincare company for a whopping $1 billion to e.l.f. Beauty in May.

"To be acquired and recognized by such a powerful global company feels like such an honor to her. She can't wait to take Rhode global. She also received a generous cash payout as part of the deal," a source told a news outlet at the time of the acquisition.

Bieber continues to remain highly involved as the brand's chief creative officer, head of innovation and strategic advisor.

Sure enough, Rhode is already going global, announcing on Monday, July 7, that as of July 14 they will begin shipping products to Austria, Denmark, Finland, Greece, The Netherlands, Poland and Sweden. The Instagram post revealing the big news showed Bieber in a black bikini kneeling onto a yellow customized Rhode jet ski.