Justin Bieber Hugs Wife Hailey and Calls Her 'My Forever and Always' in PDA-Packed Photos Amid Rumors of Marital Strife

Justin Bieber made it clear he's in a good place with wife Hailey despite ongoing rumors they're having trouble in their marriage.

On Sunday, July 6, the singer shared a few photos of the two hugging on a balcony in front of a scenic sunset. The pair smiled in most of the pictures, though in the last one, the model turned her head away from the camera as she buried her face in her husband's neck.

"My forever n always 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕," the pop star captioned the upload.