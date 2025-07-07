or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Justin Bieber
OK LogoCOUPLES

Justin Bieber Hugs Wife Hailey and Calls Her 'My Forever and Always' in PDA-Packed Photos Amid Rumors of Marital Strife

Photo of Justin Bieber and a picture of him with Hailey Bieber
Source: mega;@lilbieber/instagram

Justin Bieber gushed over wife Hailey despite rumors of marriage trouble.

By:

July 7 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber made it clear he's in a good place with wife Hailey despite ongoing rumors they're having trouble in their marriage.

On Sunday, July 6, the singer shared a few photos of the two hugging on a balcony in front of a scenic sunset. The pair smiled in most of the pictures, though in the last one, the model turned her head away from the camera as she buried her face in her husband's neck.

"My forever n always 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕," the pop star captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber Headed for Divorce?

justin bieber hailey arent talking divorce marital strife
Source: @lilbieber/instagram

Justin Bieber embraced wife Hailey in new Instagram photos, calling her 'my forever and always.'

As OK! reported, fans feared for Justin's mental health as he's been sharing a slew of odd posts, ranging from him expressing his anger issues to numerous photos of himself appearing to smoke marijuana.

One source admitted to a news outlet that "things aren't great right now" between the spouses, as the dad-of-one's erratic behavior causes "a lot of stress" for the Rhode skincare founder, 28.

However, a separate insider insisted "they don’t talk about divorce."

Article continues below advertisement

justin bieber hailey arent talking divorce marital strife
Source: @lilbieber/instagram

The singer has sparked concern for his well-being due to his erratic behavior and odd social media posts.

The insider claimed the chances of the pair splitting “are very slim, especially because of their faith.”

“Faith is a big part of their life," the source noted. "They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other. They’ll do anything to make it work.”

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Gets Slammed for Dissing Hailey

justin bieber hailey arent talking divorce marital strife
Source: @lilbieber/instagram

Justin was shamed after admitting he once told his spouse she'd never model for 'Vogue.'

One of the most shocking headlines about the two came in May, when Justin, 31, praised his spouse's Vogue cover but admitted he once told her she'd never model for the iconic magazine.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," he confessed in an Instagram post. "For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even."

"I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection," the Canada native continued. "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."

justin bieber hugs wife hailey forever always photos amid rumors marital strife
Source: mega

A source said the parents-of-one don't 'talk about divorce' despite their problems.

Fans were confused and upset that Justin not only insulted his wife, but was now airing out their dirty laundry to the public.

"Why are you telling us this bruv?" one person commented on the post, while another stated, "Justin. Why would you admit this. I’m embarrassed."

"I’m always rooting for u and Hails pls don’t post stuff like this omg 💀😭😭," a third said in agreement, with a fourth penning, "this is so unnecessary."

The "Baby" singer wound up deleting his upload but didn't address the backlash.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.