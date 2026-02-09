Hailey Bieber Holds Hands and Supports BFF Kendall Jenner During Her Ex Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance
Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber was there for her bestie Kendall Jenner as they held hands and swayed together during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The supportive moment stood out in the stands, especially since Jenner once dated the superstar for about a year in 2023.
Fans React to the Pair's Outing
One fan commented on the brief clip of the friends on X, writing, "I can't with Hailey supporting Kendall because she's watching her ex singing."
"They danced in sadness," said another.
"And Hailey couldn't take her eyes off her, d--- girl, calm down," someone else said.
"Sad twerking," joked a fourth.
What Does a Body Language Expert Think?
Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman weighed in on the moment, breaking down the pair's subtle gestures.
"Hayley Bieber and Kendall Jenner are seen holding hands, but the dynamic appears uneven. Hayley looks towards Kendall, while Kendall looks away, suggesting a difference in emotional need. Kendall's hand rests on top of Hayley's, signalling that she is the more dominant presence in the friendship," Honigman explained to Casino.ca.
- 'Dismissive' Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Often 'Glanced Away' From Each Other at 2026 Super Bowl, Body Language Expert Spills
- Kendall Jenner Third Wheels Lunch Date With Pals Hailey & Justin Bieber As Bad Bunny Romance Rumors Swirl
- Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA at Kendall Jenner's Wild 30th Birthday: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Justin and Hailey Bieber Were 'Subtly Blocking Each Other'
Honigman also broke down the model and Justin Bieber's body language, noting that they were "subtly blocking each other."
She explained, "Her crossed legs are angled away from her husband, suggesting she feels sociable and friendly, and is keen to engage with people beyond her immediate partner."
"Justin is seen clapping absent-mindedly, a casual expression of his excitement. He appears comfortable and entirely at ease; unguarded in his behavior and not overthinking his movements," Honigman added.
"The couple glance away from each other, which is a subtle way to take some time out from each other," she continued. "Glancing away is the subtlest way to block someone, and they're effectively blocking one another. His raised eyebrows are a dismissive move, which says 'do what you want,' showing that he doesn't care."
The expert also observed Hailey's body language while Justin wasn't there.
"With Justin absent, Hayley appears to seek comfort, while Kendall stands tall and self-assured, seemingly unfazed without support. Hayley tugs on Kendall's hand, reminiscent of a child seeking reassurance," she detailed.
High-Energy Halftime Performance
Bad Bunny owned the Super Bowl stage with his signature flair, standing confidently as he delivered a high-energy set full of his biggest hits.
True to his roots, he celebrated Puerto Rican culture throughout the performance, incorporating vibrant visuals, flags and references to his heritage, while showing off his dance moves and magnetic stage presence.