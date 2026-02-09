Hailey Bieber Holds Hands and Supports BFF Kendall Jenner During Her Ex Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to the Pair's Outing

Source: @poxelse/X Hailey Bieber held hands with Kendall Jenner as they swayed during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

One fan commented on the brief clip of the friends on X, writing, "I can't with Hailey supporting Kendall because she's watching her ex singing." "They danced in sadness," said another. "And Hailey couldn't take her eyes off her, d--- girl, calm down," someone else said. "Sad twerking," joked a fourth.

no puedo con hailey apoyando a kendall porque está viendo a su ex cantando 😭 pic.twitter.com/EIFa5Ycs9f — ؘjuandi (@poxelse) February 9, 2026 Source: @poxelse/X Kendall Jenner appeared focused on the performance while Hailey looked on supportively from her side.

What Does a Body Language Expert Think?

The model dated Bad Bunny in 2023.

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman weighed in on the moment, breaking down the pair's subtle gestures. "Hayley Bieber and Kendall Jenner are seen holding hands, but the dynamic appears uneven. Hayley looks towards Kendall, while Kendall looks away, suggesting a difference in emotional need. Kendall's hand rests on top of Hayley's, signalling that she is the more dominant presence in the friendship," Honigman explained to Casino.ca.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Were 'Subtly Blocking Each Other'

Source: mega A body language expert weighed in on the pair's 'uneven' dynamic.

Honigman also broke down the model and Justin Bieber's body language, noting that they were "subtly blocking each other." She explained, "Her crossed legs are angled away from her husband, suggesting she feels sociable and friendly, and is keen to engage with people beyond her immediate partner." "Justin is seen clapping absent-mindedly, a casual expression of his excitement. He appears comfortable and entirely at ease; unguarded in his behavior and not overthinking his movements," Honigman added. "The couple glance away from each other, which is a subtle way to take some time out from each other," she continued. "Glancing away is the subtlest way to block someone, and they're effectively blocking one another. His raised eyebrows are a dismissive move, which says 'do what you want,' showing that he doesn't care." The expert also observed Hailey's body language while Justin wasn't there. "With Justin absent, Hayley appears to seek comfort, while Kendall stands tall and self-assured, seemingly unfazed without support. Hayley tugs on Kendall's hand, reminiscent of a child seeking reassurance," she detailed.

High-Energy Halftime Performance

Source: mega Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy, Puerto Rican-inspired show as his friends watched from the stands.