It's Over! Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split, Romance 'Fizzled Out' After Less Than 1 Year of Dating: Source
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have called it quits.
According to insiders, the supermodel, 28, and the Latin superstar, 29, have ended their relationship after less than a year of dating.
"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," the source said of the former power couple.
Despite the demise of their romance, neither party has been licking their wounds about their breakup. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the insider claimed.
"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the source added, noting there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."
Per the source, the same can be said for the rest of the Kardashians. "Kendall's family still thinks highly of him," the insider added of her famous relatives' reactions. "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."
Jenner and Bunny were first linked in February following her split from NBA star Devin Booker, whom she dated for nearly two years. The ex-duo stepped out together numerous times at events like the Met Gala after-party, multiple NBA games and a Drake concert.
Although the two appeared to be a couple, the chart-topper and the Vogue cover girl never formally confirmed their relationship. "They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," Bunny explained in a recent interview about keeping his love life under wraps.
"I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," he continued before noting the only people he wants to be specific with are his friends, family and Jenner.
"They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything," the "Diles" musician explained while jokingly dropping a random name of a fan. "As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything."
