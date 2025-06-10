Hailey Bieber Goes Pantsless as She Shows Off Her Tiny Thong in Steamy Campaign Photos
New billionaire Hailey Bieber isn't using her riches from Rhode to buy clothing.
The beauty mogul, 28, ditched her bottoms in a revealing new campaign for the Rhode Glazing Mist, teased on her Instagram on Monday, June 9.
Hailey Bieber's Cheeky Snapshots
Bieber stripped down to a tiny black thong as she bared her backside. On top, she alternated between a lacy tank and a nearly see-through, off-the-shoulder shirt. The series of sultry snaps pictured the model laying on the couch, with the product leaning on her butt, and posing on a shaggy rug with the brand's Glazing Milk and Pineapple Refresh cleanser beside her. She kept a bare face for some images, while she rocked smokey eyeshadow and sculpted brows in others.
The cheeky photos exposed a small tattoo of the word "gentle" on her behind.
"New @rhode," she captioned the Instagram carousel.
"So HOT," her bestie Kylie Jenner wrote in the comments section, while Kourtney Kardashian published an exclamation point emoji.
Justin Skye commented a heart-eyes emoji, and model Alex Consani wrote, "Werkkk."
Rhode Gets Acquired by e.l.f. for $1 Billion
Bieber's risqué display comes after Rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty on May 28 for $1 billion. Her company garnered $212 million in net sales in the year leading up to March 31.
"When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally," she wrote on Instagram. "So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode."
The model will step into a new role as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation of Rhode, as well as Strategic Advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.
"Thank you to the amazing rhode team who have helped me build over the years. I couldn’t have done it without all of you," she added. "And to our rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey, this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together!"
Bieber's famous friends showered her with congratulatory messages in the comments section, including Yolanda Hadid, Paris Hilton, Taylor Hill, Ivanka Trump and FINNEAS.
"OK OK!!!! Yessssss Hailey!!!" Kim Kardashian commented on the update.
"I could cry. 💓💓💓💓💓💓 love you sm," Kylie added.