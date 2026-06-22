Hailey Bieber Flexes Her Toned Physique in Nothing But Underwear for Sultry SKIMS Campaign: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber posed in a skimpy bralette and cheeky underwear for her sultry new SKIMS photoshoot. The brand's latest campaign stars the model who sported the premium cotton collection in pink, black and nude with simple, smoky makeup and tousled hair. The Everyday Cotton collection originally launched in February 2026 and features 10 bra and underwear styles designed for everyday wear. "For me, great basics are the foundation of every wardrobe," Bieber said of the campaign. "The Everyday Cotton collection has all the qualities I look for—it's soft, comfortable, and easy to wear no matter the occasion. These are the pieces I find myself reaching for again and again."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SKIMS Hailey Bieber showed off her slim figure in an array of SKIMS cotton separates.

The assortment of intimates is focused on comfort and versatility and comes in colors ranging from neutral to bold. They're available in sizes XXS to 4X. Colors include Snow, Light Heather Grey, Sienna Heather, Cocoa Heather, Onyx and Peony Founder and CEO Kim Kardashian released a statement explaining why Bieber was the perfect choice to promote the simple, comfortable collection. "Hailey has a unique ability to make even the simplest pieces feel elevated," she said. "Her approach to style is effortless, which made her the perfect person to bring Everyday Cotton to life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SKIMS SKIMS chose Hailey Bieber because of her "unique ability to make even the simplest pieces feel elevated."

Kardashian founded the apparel brand in 2019 with an emphasis on "solution-oriented" shapewear, loungewear and intimates. "I've been a fan of Skims since the very beginning and am always wearing it," Bieber told W Magazine. She referred to the cotton separates as a "go-to" for her day-to-day wear. "The brand and Kim have such a clear vision and truly care about what customers are looking for in their products and that was reflected in every step of the process," she said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SKIMS Hailey Bieber revealed which campaign she looks up to the most.

The company has had no shortage of star-studded models for its highly successful collections. The Rhode founder revealed which iconic SKIMS campaign she most admired. "As someone who is inspired by the '90s, I thought the Kate Moss one was pretty iconic," Bieber said. The company has featured a slew of A-Listers, including Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Charli XCX and Usher.

Source: SKIMS Hailey Bieber made a heartfelt tribute to Justin Bieber in a recent post.