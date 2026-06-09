Hailey Bieber Sizzles in Pink Bikini as Ice Cream Drips Off Her Fingertips: Photos
June 9 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber ordered vanilla ice cream with a side of sultry swimwear.
The model, 29, bared her cleavage in Calzedonia’s Minimal Fit Candy Pink bikini for the brand’s new campaign, shared to Instagram on Monday, June 8.
Bieber’s toned abs were on full display as she posed outdoors among palm trees, with a vanilla ice cream cone in hand. The dessert melted under the sunshine and dripped onto the star’s fingertips.
In another campaign image, Bieber exposed a small tattoo on her hip as she leaned against a palm tree, with her hair blowing behind her.
One video showed the brunette beauty running her hands through her locks, then smiling and taking a lick of her ice cream.
“The kind of cool that defines a season. Seen on @haileybieber🍦,” the brand wrote on Instagram.
Hailey Bieber Stripped Down to Bikini in Recent Rhode Campaign
While Bieber stars in Calzedonia’s new swimwear campaign, she also recently donned a bikini in an advertisement for her own company, Rhode. On June 2, she flashed her butt in a tiny black thong and matching triangle-shaped top as she lay face-down on the sand.
“Summer of @rhode,” the mom-of-one captioned the cheeky black-and-white photos.
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The same day, Bieber published a snapshot of herself sitting on her heels on the beach, with her legs covered in sand. She sported a skimpy brown two-piece with a complementary cardigan layered on top. In several photos, Rhode products were positioned beside her.
“Hop in guys it’s a @rhode summer 🤎 coming June 9th,” she wrote.
Hailey Bieber's Rhode Was Acquired for $1 Billion
Bieber’s brand, Rhode, notably sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion in 2025.
“When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,” the model said in a May 28, 2025, Instagram post. “So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode. I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand."
Added the star, "I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.”